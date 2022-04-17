ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Reporters Roundtable: Sunday, April 17th, 2022

By Mark Maxwell
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Jerry Nowicki from Capitol News Illinois and Amanda Vinicky from WTTW joined Capitol Connection’s Reporters Roundtable to recap the final week of action in the Illinois House and Senate as lawmakers take their messages to the campaign trail ahead of a decisive statewide election cycle.

