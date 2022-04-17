ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs hold off Rockies

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KI0RX_0fC3jnQY00

Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki homered, Nick Madrigal had three hits, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Sunday.

Nico Hoerner and Yan Gomes had two hits each, Rowan Wick (1-0) tossed an inning of scoreless relief and David Robertson got the final three outs for his third save for Chicago.

Ryan McMahon homered and Yonathan Daza, Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk had two hits for the Rockies.

The Cubs got to Colorado starter Austin Gomber (0-1) when Contreras homered in the first to make it 1-0. It was his second of the season.

Chicago added to its lead in the second. With two outs Patrick Wisdom doubled, Michael Hermosillo walked and Hoerner drove in both runners with a double to the corner in right field to make it 3-0.

The Cubs struck again in the third when Madrigal doubled with one out and scored on Frank Schwindel’s two-out single. They got another run in the fifth when Madrigal led off with a single, Contreras reached on a fielder’s choice and Suzuki was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Ashton Goudeau relieved Gomber and gave up an RBI single to Gomes before ending the rally.

Gomber allowed five runs — four earned — on eight hits.

Chicago starter Drew Smyly left in the fifth after Daza’s two-out single put runners on first and second. Scott Effross came on, who got Joe to ground out to end the inning.

Smyly gave up four hits, walked one and struck out four in 4 2/3 innings.

Effross left after giving up an RBI single to Elias Diaz in the sixth, and McMahon followed with a homer off Michael Rucker to make it 5-3.
Suzuki answered with a homer for the Cubs, and Kris Bryant’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the seventh made it a two-run game again.

Colorado threatened to make it a big inning by reloading the bases with one out. Mychal Givens struck out Diaz on a full-count pitch and then got McMahon to ground out to second to end the threat.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on first game against Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman experienced an emotional homecoming this past weekend when he played in front of the LA faithful at Dodger Stadium for the first time. A California native, there’s no denying that it was an emotional moment for Freeman. However, the former Atlanta Braves World Series champion has another moment like that upcoming. On Tuesday night, the Braves will come to Dodger Stadium for Freeman’s first matchup against them in the 2022 MLB season- and his first matchup against the Braves ever. Freeman got honest on the showdown against Atlanta, as reported by Yahoo Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Breaking: The X-Ray Results Are In For Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels fans can breathe a little easier. Mike Trout was hit in the hand by a pitch during Sunday afternoon’s game. The Angels star outfielder had to leave the game, appearing to be in significant pain. It didn’t look good. Thankfully, though, the X-ray results are...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Chasing Barry Bonds For Elite MLB Home Run History

Albert Pujols may never catch or pass Barry Bonds on the all-time home runs list, but that doesn’t take away from all the history that Pujols has made over his 22-year career. Yesterday, the St. Louis Cardinals‘ icon hit a three-run homer to tie the game against the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Michael Hermosillo
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Yan Gomes
Person
Yonathan Daza
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Rowan Wick
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Mike Trout
Yardbarker

Dodgers Make First Roster Move Of the Season

View the original article to see embedded media. The Dodgers made their first official roster move on Sunday. Prior to first pitch, the Dodgers announced that they had recalled reliever Phil Bickford and optioned Garrett Cleavinger. The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett was one of the first to report. Bickford...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuna Jr.’s fiery message to Braves fans amid next steps in MLB return

The Atlanta Braves have been in need of a boost out the gates as they look to defend their World Series title, and that’s exactly what is on the way for the club. Superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has been injured since last season when he suffered a torn ACL, but his long-awaited return is growing rapidly closer. Acuna is clearly fired up to be getting back to business, and he took to Twitter to share a message that will have the entire city of Atlanta buzzing.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Cy Young winner announces his retirement

A former Cy Young Award winner has decided to call it a career. Jake Arrieta was a guest on Monday’s episode of Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. In his interview, Arrieta told hosts Big Cat and PFT Commenter that he is done pitching. Big Cat...
MLB
FanSided

5 Boston Red Sox who won’t be on the roster by May 1

Who on the Boston Red Sox current roster won’t be there on May 1?. Major League Baseball allowed teams to have 28-man rosters going into the 2022 season. On May 1, the roster sizes must be reduced to 26 men. With injuries and Covid-19 still a concern it will be interesting to see how the Red Sox proceed.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Astros get unfortunate update on Lance McCullers Jr. injury

Houston Astros fans will have to wait longer for starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. to return from injury. The Houston Astros have gotten off to a 5-4 start after the second weekend of the 2022 season. Justin Verlander has been stellar for the Astros thus far, providing hope for the team’s starting rotation. However, the team will not be getting Lance McCullers Jr. back from injury any time soon.
HOUSTON, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy