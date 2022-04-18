ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Americans over 60 should get a second Covid vaccine booster, says White House official

By Io Dodds
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKnR5_0fC3jh8C00

A White House official has said Americans aged over 60 year old should get a second coronavirus booster shot as the highly contagious BA.2 variant spreads across the US.

Dr Ashish K Jha, who was appointed as president Joe Biden’s new Covid-19 response coordinator last month, told Fox News on Sunday there was "pretty compelling" new data to support a new round of boosters for older people.

It comes after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the so-called "stealth" subvariant of omicron, known as BA.2, is now the dominant coronavirus variant in the US .

Last week, the CDC extended its federal mask mandate for train and plain passengers for 15 days , lasting through at least 3 May, while the Department of Health and Human Services renewed the Covid-19 federal health emergency for at least three more months.

Dr Jha said : "The data out of Israel is pretty compelling for people over 60. When people got that second booster shot four months after their first booster, what we saw was a substantial reduction not just in infections but in deaths.

"So I think people over 60 should be getting it. Fifty to 59, it’s dependent on risk profile – talk to your doctor, it’s much more of a close call. But for people over 60, I think people should be getting that second booster."

Asked how worried Americans should be about BA.2 , he said that although cases are rising, hospital admissions remain low, meaning federal officials must "pay close attention" to see how serious a threat the variant poses.

He defended the CDC’s decision to extend the federal travel mask mandate, saying: "Fifteen more days will give us a much better sense of whether these cases are leading to severe disease, hospitalisations, and deaths."

Last month, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised second booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid vaccines for over-50s, saying it would strengthen their immunity against BA.2.

The FDA is still waiting for data from vaccine companies on whether vaccines for children under five are safe and effective. Dr Jha said he hoped the FDA would be able to make an assessment in the next two months.

Comments / 255

Guest
1d ago

Literally everything this administration has said or done has been wrong... Are you actually going to take their advice when it cones to your health???

Reply(17)
72
Knowledge Cipher
2d ago

Where are all those people who took pictures of themselves getting injected 💉. I wonder if they are proud of themselves for getting boosters, 🤔 I guess not because I don't see any comments

Reply(23)
38
r n b playlist Easton
2d ago

we care nothing about what the white house officials think or say. The entire house needs to be ridden of

Reply
98
Related
News 8 WROC

Do you need a second booster shot? An epidemiologist scoured the latest research and has some answers

After reviewing the mounting body of research on how the immune system shifts over time following each dose, it is clear that another booster for vulnerable populations has meaningful benefit with very little risk.The FDA’s authorization provides the option of a second booster shot for vulnerable populations, but the agency stopped short of making it a broad recommendation.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

White House says it has now exhausted all funds to get all Americans a fourth COVID vaccine and call on Congress again to pass the $15billion spending bill

President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money to buy a fourth dose of the covid vaccine for all Americans, a new report said on Tuesday. The administration has enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older as well as the initial regimen for children under age 5 if those shots are approved, officials told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

CDC director clears up confusion over fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently addressed confusion about who needs a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot. The news: Walensky told NBC News that people who received the two COVID-19 vaccine doses, as well as a booster, do not need to get a fourth shot if they’ve been infected by the omicron variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Americans#Fox News#Cdc#Omicron
KGW

Yes, there is a new coronavirus subvariant called XE

Though COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to fall worldwide, medical experts and public health agencies continue to identify new variants of the virus. BA.2, a subvariant of omicron that experts believe is more contagious than the original BA.1, became dominant in the U.S. in late March. More recently, some people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Daily Mail

Moderna CEO insists a fourth vaccine dose may be needed to control a future Covid 'stealth' variant wave even as Dr Fauci assures Americans another surge is not around the corner: US cases dropped 4% over the past week

Covid case numbers are continuing to steadily decline in the U.S., and even while some nations elsewhere suffer recent upticks in cases, officials stateside are assuring Americans that another surge will not be on the way this spring. Yet, America's most profitable vaccine manufacturers are pushing to roll out a...
INDUSTRY
CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
INDUSTRY
CNET

Long COVID: Majority of Patients Suffer From 2 Main Symptoms

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly two-thirds of people with long-term effects from COVID-19 experience problems with concentration and memory, according to a new study from Cambridge University. In a study of 181 patients with what's often called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

610K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy