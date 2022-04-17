ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Spanish village changes its name to Ukraine in show of solidarity

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnnGi_0fC3jeU100

A village in southern Spain has changed its name to Ukraine in solidarity as the country enters two months of war with Russia .

No longer Fuentes de Andalucia, the village entrance sign now reads Ukraine and the country’s blue and yellow flag has been painted alongside.

Streets have been renamed City of Kyiv, Odesa and Mariupol in the village of more than 7,100 inhabitants east of Seville .

“The main objective is to raise awareness about the conflict in Ukraine but also about where countries are at war in current times,” resident Francisco Martinez said as he stood in City of Kiev street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzEUq_0fC3jeU100

Mr Martinez said the name change was more than a gesture as the villagers had also raised €3,500 (£2,900) within two days towards a planned refugee centre.

The village wants to offer homes to up to 25 refugees at the centre or with families.

Rafael Osuna, 6, said he would take a Ukrainian couple into his house.

“The people of Fuentes are very proud of what we are doing,” he said. “As I live alone and have a big house I have thought of taking in a Ukrainian couple for a while.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMCak_0fC3jeU100

More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion , according to new estimates.

The figure surpassed 3 million on Tuesday, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), who warned millions more could be affected if the war being waged in eastern Europe continues.

Out of the 3 million refugees to have fled into neighbouring countries, more than 157,000 of these are not Ukrainian citizens, according to IOM estimates.

UN officials have called it the largest refugee crisis in the continent since the Second World War.

According to the UNHCR, those fleeing early in the conflict mostly had resources and contacts outside Ukraine, but now many of the refugees are leaving in a hurry and more vulnerable.

“We see a lot of elderly people and a lot of persons with disabilities, really people who were expecting and hoping until the last moment that the situation would change,” Tatiana Chabac, a UNHCR aid worker, said.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here . To sign the petition click here . If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden bizarrely compares Poland taking in two million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion to the crisis at America's southern border during meeting with Polish President

President Joe Biden on Saturday compared Poland's taking in more than 2 million Ukraine refugees to the migrant situation on the Southern border of the U.S. The odd comparision came as Biden was thanking Polish President Andrzej Duda for his country's response to the humanitarian crisis and pledging U.S. financial aid.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Refugees Syria#Refugees International#United Nations#Help Refugees#Spanish#Ukrainian#Iom
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are ‘eliminated’, local media has reported. Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”His comments come as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will...
POLITICS
The Independent

Vladimir Frolov: Another Russian general killed during war on Ukraine in new blow for Putin

Russia has lost another military general in the war on Ukraine, in the latest blow for Vladimir Putin. Vladimir Frolov, deputy commander of Russia’s 8th army, was given a military funeral in St Petersburg’s Serafimovskoe Cemetary on Saturday.Alexander Beglov, governor of St Petersburg, confirmed the death in a statement saying Frolov fought in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.His statement read: “Today we say goodbye to a real hero. Vladimir Petrovich Frolov died a heroic death in battle with Ukrainian nationalists.“He sacrificed his life so that children, women and the elderly in the Donbas would no longer hear...
MILITARY
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Postal service should let consumers show solidarity with Ukraine

Ukraine’s postage stamps are officially cooler than stamps in the United States. In the aftermath of Ukrainian soldiers bravely defying a Russian warship on Snake Island, artist Borys Grokh drew up an illustration of the scene and sent it to the Ukrainian Postal Service (Ukrposhta) for consideration as stamp artwork. The drawing, which can be seen here, shows a Ukrainian soldier flipping off the invading force. Following a vote on social media featuring some competing artwork, Ukrposhta announced that Grokh’s handiwork had won and would be featured on stamps across the war-torn country.
EUROPE
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

610K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy