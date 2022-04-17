ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bidens welcome Americans back for first White House party since Covid with Easter Egg roll

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KY1DX_0fC3jciZ00

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will welcome families back to the White House for the Easter Egg Roll on Monday in what will be the first big party at the residence since the Covid -19 pandemic.

The Bidens announced the event earlier this month alongside the Easter Bunny, and the first lady tweeted on Friday: “As a teacher, my heart is always in the classroom. Joe and I look forward to welcoming thousands of families to join us for this year’s White House Easter “EGGucation” Roll!”

“The Bidens are excited to open the People’s House back to the American people, after being closed to the general public because of the pandemic,” her spokeswoman said in a statement to CNN.

“The President and first lady will give remarks and kick off the egg rolling for the kids," added spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander.

The White House also resumed limited public tours on Friday and is reportedly in the process of planning Mr Biden’s first state dinner as president, according to CNN. Further details were not immediately available.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to claim the lives of hundreds of Americans every week. Several members of the Biden administration, including press secretary Jen Psaki, have recently tested postive for the virus.

Mr Biden continues to be tested “regularly” for Covid-19, according to the White House.

Recent large gatherings in Washington DC have sparked Covid outbreaks including the glitzy Gridiron Dinner. New York City Mayor Eric Adams was one of dozens of attendees who tested positive following the event.

The Easter Egg Roll was canceled in 2020 as the first wave of Covid-19 hit US shores. Then-first lady Melania Trump canceled event due to transmission risk even as her husband, former president Donald Trump, continued to host large campaign rallies.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has announced new, more relaxed Covid health guidelines based on the distribution of vaccines among the population. More than 77 per cent of eligible Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Comments / 15

Patricia Street
1d ago

the country can't even enjoy family cause 0f food and gas prices so bidens need to focus on the entire country not just Washington DC or Delaware everyone needs food and gas to survive

Reply(2)
9
Kerry Hall
2d ago

wonder if he sniffed the bunny's hair too

Reply(1)
17
F8T444
2d ago

what joke... now they are wearing masks!🙄

Reply
14
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

The Independent

