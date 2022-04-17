ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springs’ Jalen Sami leading veteran defensive line group for CU Buffs this spring

In an offseason defined by personnel turnover, no one understands what it’s like to have to get to know a new coach like Colorado’s defensive linemen. After all, they’ve had to do it twice in the span of about two months.

First, Vic So’oto was hired to coach the group after defensive coordinator Chris Wilson shifted positional coaching duties to the outside linebackers. But So’oto’s time in Boulder didn’t even last until the spring as he took an opportunity to coach the defensive line at California. Gerald Chatman was then hired in what was his second move of the offseason as he was previously set to coach the d-line at Tulane after spending the 2021 season as a defensive analyst at Louisiana State.

“Before I started talking football with those guys, I just started talking to them and acknowledging the situation,” Chatman said after practice last week. “We’ve had some turnover here at the position and I wanted to acknowledge that. It’s not a secret.”

This defensive line group is one of the older units on the roster and multi-year starters like Colorado Springs native Jalen Sami, a Vista Ridge grad, have allowed the team to not miss a beat this spring even with a second coaching change.

“For me, [the coaching change] has been seamless just because of how passionate Coach Chatman is,” Sami said. “I feel like he’s a great fit for us. As a defensive line, we’re improving at a higher rate. We’re being very technical in our details and how we play. We’re emphasizing getting after the passer and trying to better our pass rush.”

Improving the pass rush is one of two top objectives for the CU defensive linemen this spring. The Buffs had the lowest sack total in the Pac-12 last season with just 13 as a team in 12 games. The defense was definitely the best unit on the team in 2021, but they weren’t without their fair share of struggles. A lack of pressure on the quarterback was among the biggest.

“We didn’t get enough pressure on the quarterback, so that’s been a point of emphasis,” head coach Karl Dorrell s. “That’s kinda that chip on their shoulder is trying to prove that they’re better than they were a year ago, and rightfully so. They’re making that progress.”

This spring, the defensive line is rolling with the mindset that everything starts with them on defense. Their ability to stop the run and put pressure on the quarterback has an impact on a back seven that’s going into the 2022 season with many players stepping into starting roles for the first time.

“Everything starts up front. If we mess up and get out of a gap, that could be a big play,” Sami said. “If we’re not rushing or getting after the quarterback, it could be a big play. We like to take pride in anything positive or negative, we like to own up to that. If our defensive line is getting going, the whole defense likes to feed off that energy.”

For this veteran group up front, it’s not just about raising their play on the field. They’re now tasked with raising their voices in the locker room as CU has to replace one of its vocal leaders from recent years — linebacker Nate Landman. There will likely be multiple players to try and fill that leadership void left by Landman. Sami and the other older d-linemen like Na’im Rodman and Terrence Lang know they have to play some part in being leaders on this team.

“You can’t replace Nate Landman — he's one of a kind,” Sami said. “I’m going to miss playing with him. Ever since I’ve been here, he’s been behind me making plays. That leadership role, we’ve taken it on ourselves, especially as the older class. That doesn’t phase us.”

Sami describes himself as a player who likes to lead by example, but those around him know exactly how valuable he is as a veteran presence in the locker room.

“Jalen’s my boy. He’s been looking out for me since I’ve been here,” Rodman said. “When I used to live in the dorms, I used to be at [Sami and Lang’s] house all the time. I love them like my family and that helps on the field because we’ve got that good communication and that understanding with each other. We’re always on the same page and I think that’s going to carry over into the season.”

