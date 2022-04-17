ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Chilly mornings to start the week

By Alex Libby
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fhUA1_0fC3hUg300

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This past week we say saw severe thunderstorms six out of seven days. The storms are moving out, and Arkansans can take a break from being weather aware for a few days. While there aren’t any damaging storms in the forecast, there are some cold temperatures.

Sunday’s storms were caused by a cold front that moved through the state. Behind the front, we will see cooler and drier air move in. Temperatures Monday morning will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Frost is NOT likely Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhJqP_0fC3hUg300
Monday morning low temperatures.

Frost isn’t likely Monday because there will be too many clouds for temperatures to drop near freezing.

This won’t be the case Tuesday morning. Calm winds and clear skies will allow temperatures across Northern Arkansas to drop within a few degrees of freezing. A few communities across the far north could be waking up to frost Tuesday morning.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQ7Rh_0fC3hUg300
    Frost/freeze forecast Tuesday morning.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwkpN_0fC3hUg300
    Temperatures Tuesday morning.

This is pretty late in the season for a frost or a freeze for most of Arkansas, but it’s right on par for Northwest Arkansas. Fayetteville has its average last frost on April 23rd!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQyx4_0fC3hUg300
Average last frost dates for Arkansas.

Overall, Monday and Tuesday won’t be too bad. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the 60s!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 16 News

National Weather Service confirms four EF-1 tornadoes in Arkansas so far

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that four EF-1 tornadoes hit Arkansas Monday. One tornado touched down in Bloomer in Sebastian County, uprooting trees and snapping tree limbs in a wooded area near Fort Chaffe. Another tornado affected Charleston in Franklin County, leaving homes damaged and trees uprooted. A third tornado […]
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Arkansas#Clear Skies#Arkansans#The Arkansas Storm Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Arkansas

According to the latest Forbes billionaire list, there are 2,688 billionaires in the world. A few of these live in Arkansas- with the familiar names of Jim and Ron Walton at the top of the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

ASP: 2 dead in crash on I-430 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities have released the identity of one of the two victims of a deadly crash on Interstate 430 Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Arkansas Department of Public Safety released a report with the details of the single-vehicle crash that killed 31-year-old Fabiana Garcia of Little Rock and an unnamed second occupant. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy