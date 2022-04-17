ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Fewer Americans attend church than ever before, polls find

By Ryan Bittan, Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OUFTR_0fC3hQ9900

(KTVX) – Americans are going to church less and less, with church membership dropping below 50% for the first time in eight decades, according to polls from Gallup.

Only 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque in 2020. That number was 70% in 1999.

In fact, church membership in the U.S. hovered around 70% since all the way back in the 1930s. Since the turn of the century, that figure is steadily declined.

The portion of Americans who say they do not identify with any religion whatsoever has grown from 8% in 1999 to just over 20% in the last three years, Gallup found.

Munsey Memorial United Methodist celebrates Easter by giving

Then there are the people in between: those who do identify with a religion, but do not attend church.

As you may have guessed, the newer the generation, the less they attend church or identify with a religion at all. Whereas nearly 60% of baby boomers attend church, that figure is only 36% for millennials.

Considering this generational gap, the decline in religious affiliation makes sense, as each year the younger generations make up an increasingly larger part of the U.S. adult population.

But the numbers are down, even still, for those in older generations, meaning that trend is across the board. However, Gallup found declines in church membership are proportionately smaller among political conservatives, as well as married adults and college graduates.

Membership is highest among those groups, people who live in the South and Black adults.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

Perspective: Why African Americans hold fast to their faith

The religious faith of African Americans is generational, historical and spiritual. Our lived experiences of incessant afflictions, suffering and injustices have seen Christ’s redemptive grace, healing and faithfulness. He has shown us that he is the promise-keeper. For many of us, our hope is built, anchored and bound in the salvific power of Christ.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Gallup#Millennials#Baby Boomers#Easter#Munsey Memorial#United Methodist
Paso Robles Daily News

Column: Focusing on American farms is more important than ever

– It’s National Ag Week, a week organized by the Agriculture Council of America, when we traditionally “recognize and celebrate the abundance provided by agriculture.”. But if you survey recent headlines, and a torrent of geopolitical events, the result of existing policy choices and good ol’ Mother Nature are presenting some of the toughest conditions in decades for the agriculture industry, especially in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

Some evangelicals claim Ukraine war means the end times — as usual, they're wrong

I remember a time when Barack Obama was seen as a possible Antichrist. Before that, it was Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in the '80s. For those just catching up, the Antichrist is a diabolical figure who will unite the world against Christians and rule for a time. Don't worry, the story has a happy ending: Christ eventually returns and kicks the Antichrist's ass, like in a theological action movie. Either way, many Christians long for the return of Christ, along with the Rapture of the faithful and — perhaps most important — the suffering of those who have rejected Christ.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

At 97, Mormon president becomes oldest in church history

The president of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints became the faith's oldest leader in history on Thursday at 97 years, seven months and six days.President Russell Nelson, a former heart surgeon, has led the faith known widely as the Mormon church since 2018 and oversees everything from the church's multibillion-dollar financial holdings to church doctrine and policy. Members of the faith believe the president-prophet receives divine revelation and direct word from God.Church presidents serve until they die.Nelson's surpasses the previous oldest church president, Gordon B. Hinckley, who died in 2008 at the age of 97...
RELIGION
WJHL

Tony Vitello suspended four games by NCAA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Volunteers head baseball coach, Tony Vitello, has been handed a four-game suspension for his actions in Saturday’s win over No. 24 Alabama. Vitello made contact with the third base umpire in the first inning following the ejection of Tennessee’s pitching coach, Frank Anderson. Anderson has been assessed a one-game suspension […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Teen chains herself to goal during Grizzlies game, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman was arrested after police say she chained herself to a basketball goal during a Memphis Grizzlies game Saturday. Off-duty security said they saw Zoe Rosenberg, 19, walk onto the basketball court at the FedEx Forum during the game and throw political flyers on the floor, causing the game to be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

WJHL

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy