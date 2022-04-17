ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Viral TikTok leads to review of school district’s American Indian mascot

By Max Lewis, Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mgWpe_0fC3hMrT00

ANDERSON, Ind. (WXIN) — An Indiana school district is reviewing its use of an American Indian chief as its mascot following backlash over a viral video posted to TikTok.

The video shows two students dressed up as a chief and maiden performing a ceremony with a pipe and then dancing before a basketball game in Anderson.

“It was disappointing, but not surprising that it was happening,” said Sarah Holba, who shot the video. “The Anderson student section got really into it. You had the pep band playing. … I asked some people around me who said, ‘Oh, Anderson has been doing this forever.'”

Holba posted video of the performance on TikTok where it’s been viewed more than 700,000 times. The video has prompted so much backlash, the district put has put its use of the pre-game ritual on hold.

“We’re taking this very seriously,” Joseph Cronk, superintendent at Anderson Community School Corporation, said. “You know it’s always our intent to honor our Native American tradition and maybe that was ignorant. Maybe we don’t know what we’re honoring. Maybe we’re not honoring at all.”

Austin pilot program to give struggling residents $1,000 per month

“It really incites an environment that is hostile, that is dangerous and damaging,” said Rachel Thunder, director of the Indiana and Kentucky Chapter of the American Indian Movement.

Groups including the Delaware Tribe and the American Indian Movement have spoken out against the ritual and the Indian mascot. Thunder said it further exploits the culture of people who have been abused since the arrival of the early settlers.

“They teach non-native children that it’s acceptable to participate in culturally abusive behavior and perpetuate inaccurate misconceptions,” Thunder said.

The district formed an internal committee to review the use of the mascot on everything from its buildings to its letterhead. The district said it will consult with Native American leaders before making a final decision.

The district said its mascot originated from Chief William Anderson, whom the city of Anderson is named after. The superintendent said the district has always used the mascot with the blessing of the chief’s ancestors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson, IN
Education
City
Anderson, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Anderson, IN
Entertainment
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Anderson, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Austin, IN
102.5 KISS FM

New TikTok Challenge Leads To Lockdown At One Texas High School

If you thought we were done with TikTok challenges in America involving schools and students who think they will never get in trouble, you'd be wrong. In 2021, one of the TikTok trends we saw across the state and country involved students destroying property in schools, mainly school bathrooms. Schools across the nation warned about the trend and like all social media trends, it eventually fizzled out.
LUBBOCK, TX
Daily Mail

English professor defends Indiana university's SEGREGATED classes and slams white students who oppose it, telling them it's not about their hurt feelings

A white professor at Anderson University, a Christian college in Indiana, defended the school's decision to racially segregate its diversity and inclusion discussion sessions, claiming opposition to the move was just about 'white people's feelings.'. English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield took to TikTok to explain that opposition to dividing the...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue $24,000-a-year Milwaukee school for kicking their nine and 11-year-old 'model student' children out when they complained that virtual lessons 'used racist stereotypes and word plantation'

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing their children's private school alleging that administrators expelled their two sons aged nine and 11 after they complained of racist bias during virtual lessons. Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a lawsuit against the $24,000-a-year University School of...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#American Indian#School District#Wxin#Native American#Kentucky Chapter#The Delaware Tribe
Daily Mail

Woke Arizona education leaders are blasted after they mistook African-American DJ at school fundraiser for white man in BLACKFACE and wrote scathing complaints

A pair of Arizona diversity, equity and inclusion 'experts' have been blasted for falsely accusing an African-American DJ of wearing blackface at an event. Jill Lassen and Stuart Rhoden, who advocate for diversity at the Scottsdale Unified School District in various capacities, wrote scathing letters of complaint after DJ Kim Koko Hunter appeared at a PTA event, and they mistook him for a white man.
POLITICS
Daily Fort Worth

“Are you born in the United States?” Allegedly drunk, psychology professor at the ‘most liberal college in America’ was caught on video disturbing local business employees saying racial and offending comments

Described by The Atlantic as the ‘most liberal college in America’ few years ago and by P. Review as “one of the most distinctive colleges in the nation,” the Reed College recently gathered a lot of attention nationwide after a Reed College professor was seen in a viral video making offensive and racist comments at a local business drive-thru while in his vehicle and allegedly drunk. Few days after the video was posted on TikTok, the college made their first public announcement informing everyone they are aware of the incident supporting the victims in the video.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WJHL

Tony Vitello suspended four games by NCAA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Volunteers head baseball coach, Tony Vitello, has been handed a four-game suspension for his actions in Saturday’s win over No. 24 Alabama. Vitello made contact with the third base umpire in the first inning following the ejection of Tennessee’s pitching coach, Frank Anderson. Anderson has been assessed a one-game suspension […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
India
The 74

Reformers Leading 3 Largest School Districts Welcomed by Hope — and Headaches

Four years ago, Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho came within a hair’s breadth of becoming New York City’s schools chancellor.  Offered the job by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio, Carvalho reportedly accepted in private, then presided over a televised school board meeting that featured three hours of supporters all but begging him to stay. In […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJHL

Teen chains herself to goal during Grizzlies game, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman was arrested after police say she chained herself to a basketball goal during a Memphis Grizzlies game Saturday. Off-duty security said they saw Zoe Rosenberg, 19, walk onto the basketball court at the FedEx Forum during the game and throw political flyers on the floor, causing the game to be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

Kyle Busch wins Food City Dirt Race in chaotic final lap

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Chase Briscoe slid into race leader Tyler Reddick on the final lap and Kyle Busch drove past both to claim victory in the Food City Dirt Race on Easter Sunday night, securing his first win of the season. Until the final lap, Reddick had managed to hold off both Briscoe and […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Carter Co. Commission agrees to give workforce development complex to state

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County leaders took a big step toward consolidating vocational education for high school students Monday night. The Carter County Commission overwhelmingly approved a $40 million deal to give the county’s workforce development complex to the state. In return, the state will renovate the complex into the Carter County Higher Education […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WHO 13

Johnston school district leading kids through grieving process

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Kids aren’t supposed to be dealing with a funeral visitation for another kid let alone three sisters. “It was shocking,” said Stacey Schuurmann who has three kids within the Johnston school district. Sasha Mudlaff serves as Vice President of Hamilton’s Funeral Home in West Des Moines and made sure Wednesday’s visitation was […]
JOHNSTON, IA
WJHL

WJHL

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy