ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Should your child file taxes this year?

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Your dependent children may help you get more on your tax refund, but they might need your help getting their...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Experts say this tax deduction could get you flagged for an IRS audit

At this point, there’s not much time left to complete your federal income tax return and file it for tax year 2021. The deadline, in fact, is just a little over a week away. April 18 of this year is when everyone’s federal tax return is supposed to be received by the IRS. But even though that day is fast approaching, rushing to complete your return is the last thing you want to do, raising the chance of a sloppy mistake — or worse.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Filing#Tax Day#Nexstar
TheStreet

Does Everyone Need to File an Income Tax Return?

• If your income is less than your standard deduction, you generally don’t need to file a return (provided you don't have a type of income that requires you to file a return for other reasons, such as self-employment income). Our TurboTax Live experts look out for you. Expert...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Filing a Tax Extension: Money You'll Delay if You Don't File Your Taxes by April 18

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. So far this year, the IRS has sent out more than 45 million tax refunds to those who've submitted their 2021 tax returns. With less than a month left to get your taxes submitted, you may be thinking of filing a tax extension. It's understandable if you can't file your taxes by the April 18 deadline, but you could be delaying thousands of dollars owed to you.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
CNET

Faster Tax Refunds: Use Direct Deposit to Get Your IRS Money

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The April 18 deadline for filing your taxes is four weeks from today -- if you haven't already completed your tax return it's time to look at the best tax software, hire a tax professional or find ways to get tax help for free.
INCOME TAX
TheStreet

How to File an Amended Tax Return With the IRS

For information on the third coronavirus relief package, please visit our “American Rescue Plan: What Does it Mean for You and a Third Stimulus Check” blog post. • If you filed a tax return with missing or incorrect information, you can amend your tax return using Form 1040-X.
INCOME TAX
Fox47News

Here's why your tax refund may be delayed this year

Tax season is nearly over, and for those most excited about their refunds, just know it may be coming later than normal this year. The IRS is experiencing a major backlog due to the pandemic and warns budget constraints and staffing shortages are reasons behind it. Experts say the best...
INCOME TAX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy