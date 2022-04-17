Florida woman bisected after being hit by car, hit again by pickup
A series of destructive events left a Florida woman dead and another man arrested in a high-speed...www.myhighplains.com
A series of destructive events left a Florida woman dead and another man arrested in a high-speed...www.myhighplains.com
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0