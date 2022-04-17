ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 New Yorkers to split reward after helping police nab alleged subway shooter

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sarah Vasile
 2 days ago
Five New Yorkers who helped with the capture of alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank R. James will split a $50,000 reward, officials announced...

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10 people, officials said. Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in the case. He was captured in Manhattan. James faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted, prosecutors said. He’s being charged federally on a terrorism offense.
