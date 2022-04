ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Fresh off a series win over top seeded Knoxville, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs now will take aim at number 2 seed Huntsville in the SPHL semifinals this week. And it’s safe to say the Dawgs are a group that has plenty of momentum and even more confidence.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO