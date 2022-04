LINCOLN, Neb. — Ava Bredwell was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week Monday following a big week in the Huskers' perfect 5-0 week over Iowa and Minnesota. A Shawnee, Kan., native, Bredwell produced at least one hit in each of the five games and multiple hits in three contests. She finished the week 9-for-14 (.643) with one triple, six RBIs and six runs scored, averaging more than one hit, one RBI and one run per game.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO