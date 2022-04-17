Reporters Roundtable: Sunday, April 17th, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Jerry Nowicki from Capitol News Illinois and Amanda Vinicky from WTTW joined Capitol Connection’s Reporters Roundtable to recap the final week of action in the Illinois House and Senate as lawmakers take their messages to the campaign trail ahead of a decisive statewide election cycle.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
