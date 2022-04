When thinking about the future of commercial flight, enthusiasm for the possibility of electric planes runs into an unfortunate quality of the batteries required to power them: they tend to be very heavy. This isn’t as much of a problem for cars and trucks, but when you need to get something off the ground and keep it there for a prolonged period of time, those questions of endurance become much more of an issue.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO