Dark days during a sacred time
Tonight, Jews are observing the third night of Passover, Western Christians are celebrating Easter Sunday and Orthodox Christians are beginning Holy Week. It is a sacred time...www.cbsnews.com
Tonight, Jews are observing the third night of Passover, Western Christians are celebrating Easter Sunday and Orthodox Christians are beginning Holy Week. It is a sacred time...www.cbsnews.com
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0