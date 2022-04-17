ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Arozarena leads Rays past White Sox 9-3 to stop 4-game slide

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Randy Arozarena doubled twice and finished with three hits as the Tampa Bay Rays topped the Chicago...

localnews8.com

Idaho8.com

Alvarez has 2 HRs in return to lead Astros over Angels 8-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez homered twice with four RBIs in his return after missing five games because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols to lead the Houston Astros to an 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in their home opener. The Astros lost Jose Altuve in the eighth inning with a strained left hamstring after he fell to the ground after legging out an infield single. Alvarez’s first home run came in the first and his second in the seventh. Houston starter Luis García got the win, allowing four hits and three runs with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho8.com

Freeman hits 1st HR for Dodgers in reunion win over Braves

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman slugged his first home run in a Dodgers uniform — against his former team, no less — and Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 for its seventh consecutive victory. Freeman didn’t wait to tee off against his old club, hitting a solo shot in the first inning off Huascar Ynoa. The sellout crowd of 52,052 saluted Freeman with chants of “Freddie! Freddie!” Before the game, an emotional Freeman spent time in the Braves clubhouse, reliving memories of delivering Atlanta’s first World Series title since 1995 last year. Guillermo Heredia and Ozzie Albies hit solo homers for the Braves off Clayton Kershaw.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

Yelich’s slam sparks Brewers to 6-1 triumph over Pirates

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich belted a grand slam for his first homer of the season and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1. Yelich’s two-out slam capped a five-run rally off Pirates starter Zach Thompson in the fourth inning. The 429-foot blast was Yelich’s fourth career grand slam. Eric Lauer got the win for Milwaukee, allowing one run and five hits in six innings while striking out five and walking one. Pittsburgh got its only run in the fourth on rookie Diego Castillo’s first career homer, which came one pitch after Castillo swung at a slider from Lauer that hit him in the knee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Idaho8.com

Machado, Padres hand Reds 7th straight loss, 4-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado had a two-run homer among his three hits and Sean Manaea pitched six strong innings for the San Diego Padres, who won 4-1 to hand the Cincinnati Reds their seventh straight loss. The Padres extended their major league record with 12 straight errorless games to open a season. The Reds took a rare lead when Tommy Pham, who played with the Padres the last two seasons before leaving as a free agent, hit a solo homer with two outs in the first. It was his first of the season and doubled his hit total. Pham finished with three hits.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Idaho8.com

Montas sharp, Orioles’ defense not, as A’s win home opener

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Frankie Montas allowed two hits over six innings, the Athletics threw out two runners at the plate and Oakland held on and beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 in its home opener. A crowd of 17,503 weathered chilly temperatures to view a matchup between the teams with the two lowest payrolls in the major leagues. Attendance was the A’s lowest for a home opener without COVID restrictions in at least 30 years. Montas struck out five and walked two for his second straight win. He retired 12 of his first 13 batters and did not allow a hit until the fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD
Idaho8.com

Padres 1st MLB team to reach uniform ad deal, with Motorola

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is moving toward the trend set by soccer for advertising on uniforms. The San Diego Padres became the first team to announce a deal, saying patches with a Motorola logo will be worn on their jerseys starting next season. The March 10 memorandum of understanding for a new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players’ association gave the 30 teams the right to sell patch ads on uniforms and sticker ads on helmets. MLB decided to launch the uniform ads with the 2023 season and says it may start the helmet ads with this year’s postseason.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Wander Franco (quad) scratched Monday for Rays, Yandy Diaz added

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco has been scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the Chicago Cubs due to right quad tightness. Franco was originally set to play shortstop and bat second. Josh Lowe is now in the two-hole and Yandy Diaz has been added to the lineup to play third base and bat fifth. Taylor Walls is at shortstop.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Rays' Mike Zunino catching versus Cubs

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. The Rays continue to alternate starts between Zunino and Francisco Mejia behind the plate. Zunino is batting eighth on Monday. numberFire’s models project Zunino for 12.1 FanDuel...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX2Now

Matz bounces back to help Cardinals edge Brewers 2-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Steven Matz pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings and combined with three relievers on a five-hitter as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1. Paul DeJong hit a two-out RBI double in the fourth and Corey Dickerson singled home an insurance run with two outs in the eighth. Milwaukee’s Victor Caratini ripped a two-out solo shot to left off Génesis Cabrera that cut the Cardinals’ lead to 2-1. Giovanny Gallegos struck out Andrew McCutchen to end the eighth and worked around Willy Adames’ leadoff single in the ninth to earn his second save in as many opportunities.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Idaho8.com

Healthy Lopez gives Bucks major size advantage against Bulls

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The silver lining to the back injury that sidelined Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez for most of the season is that it made him fresher for the playoffs. The 7-footer is healthy now and eager to help the Bucks defend their title. He’s already shown he can cause problems on both ends of the floor for the Chicago Bulls, the Bucks’ first-round opponent. Lopez scored 18 points and played a season-high 32 minutes in Sunday’s 93-86 Game 1 victory. He also was a big part of a defense that held Chicago to the lowest point total of any Bucks opponent all season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Idaho8.com

Aho nets 36th as Carolina tops Coyotes 5-3, ends 2-game skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his 36th goal midway through the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped a two-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Nino Niederreiter, Max Domi, Vincent Trocheck and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who weathered an Arizona comeback try and strengthened its hold on first place in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina has 106 points, two ahead of the second-place New York Rangers. Nick Ritchie, Loui Eriksson and Alex Galchenyuk scored in the second period for the Coyotes, who trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before getting within 4-3 in the final minutes of the second period. Arizona has lost seven straight and 14 of 16.
NHL
FOX Sports

Alonso homers, sparks Mets in 5-0 win over Diamondbacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hustled around the bases to spark the pivotal rally and later hit a two-run homer that helped the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Sunday. Pinch-hitter J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single in a three-run sixth inning and five Mets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

