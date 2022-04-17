ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mariupol’s last stand

NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian forces vowed to defend the besieged city even...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Stand#Russia#Ukrainian
US News and World Report

Hundreds of Ukraine Marines Surrender in Key Port of Mariupol, Says Russia

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -More than a thousand Ukrainian marines have surrendered in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol, Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday of Moscow's main target in the eastern Donbas region which it has yet to bring under its control. If the Russians seize the Azovstal industrial district,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are ‘eliminated’, local media has reported. Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”His comments come as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will...
POLITICS
NBC Chicago

Explosions Reported in Kyiv and Lviv; Russia Says It Has Struck a Military Plant in the Capital

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Explosions have been reported in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv on Saturday morning, prompting concerns that Russia is stepping up attacks on Ukraine in retaliation for the sinking of its flagship missile cruiser Moskva by Ukrainian forces.
POLITICS
Reuters

Fighting rages in Ukraine's Mariupol, says regional governor

LVIV, Ukraine, March 22 (Reuters) - A regional governor in Ukraine said on Tuesday Russian and Ukrainian forces were fighting in the city of Mariupol, and accused Russian troops of firing indiscriminately at residential areas and Ukrainian military targets. Russian denies targeting civilians. Speaking on national television, Donetsk Governor Pavlo...
POLITICS
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
The Independent

Vladimir Frolov: Another Russian general killed during war on Ukraine in new blow for Putin

Russia has lost another military general in the war on Ukraine, in the latest blow for Vladimir Putin. Vladimir Frolov, deputy commander of Russia’s 8th army, was given a military funeral in St Petersburg’s Serafimovskoe Cemetary on Saturday.Alexander Beglov, governor of St Petersburg, confirmed the death in a statement saying Frolov fought in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.His statement read: “Today we say goodbye to a real hero. Vladimir Petrovich Frolov died a heroic death in battle with Ukrainian nationalists.“He sacrificed his life so that children, women and the elderly in the Donbas would no longer hear...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia says its forces clear most of Mariupol, strike Kyiv suburb

KYIV/MARIUPOL, Ukraine, April 16 (Reuters) - Russian missile strikes hit Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other cities on Saturday, as Moscow said its troops had cleared the urban area of Mariupol and only a small contingent of Ukrainian fighters remained inside a steelworks in the besieged southern port. Russia's claim to...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy