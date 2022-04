Kyrie Irving will be writing a check to the league for this one. Irving helped spark a 17-2 Nets run that brought them from double digits down to the Celtics to back into the lead to start the fourth quarter. A target of the Boston fans ever since he said he wanted to re-sign with the Celtics then was gone to Brooklyn a year later — plus Irving stomped on the Celtics’ center-court logo after a Nets win — Irving had heard enough and after a made 3 during that run flipped off the Celtics fans.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO