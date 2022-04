New York Post | Dan Martin: Perhaps the biggest early storyline of this Yankees season has been the club’s continued offensive struggles, and their continued insistence that the struggles will pass. Sure, the platitudes offered by Aaron Boone and Co. sound empty after having been repeated for a year, but Martin at least offers some evidence as to why Boone could be on point this time around. The Yankees thus far rank right toward the top of the league in terms of metrics like exit velocity, hard-hit rate, and expected slugging percentage. At least based on Statcast’s models, Boone is right that if the Yankees keep swinging like they have, they will eventually find better results.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO