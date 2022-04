Dorothy Wallace “Dottie” Mazilly, 79, of DeQuincy, was entrusted to God’s loving care on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. She was a teacher in Calcasieu Parish for 33 years. Dottie loved tending to her garden, crossword puzzles, and loved her grandchildren with all her heart.

DEQUINCY, LA ・ 26 DAYS AGO