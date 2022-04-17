Minor league update for 4/17/22

Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana has been scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Santana was initially lined up to start on first base and bat sixth. Hunter Dozier is now on first base, while Salvador Perez is at designated hitter and Cam Gallagher has been added to the lineup to start at catcher and bat ninth.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO