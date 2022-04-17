ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Minor league update for 4/17/22

By Adam J. Morris
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

All those doubleheaders yesterday means just one game today, with Round Rock taking on Sugar Land. Kohei Arihara started and allowed three runs...

www.lonestarball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Talk Nats

A Lot of Action on a Minor League filled Sunday

What a week for Luis Garcia who could not be stopped in Rochester as he notched his fifth multi-hit game in his last six games. Garcia now leads all of Triple-A with 18 hits on the season. Another infield prospect, Jackson Cluff, broke out of a slump with a home run at Double-A Harrisburg.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Round Rock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Sugar Land, TX
Sports
City
Sugar Land, TX
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Round Rock, TX
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting on Sunday for Marlins

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Payton Henry versus Phillies starter Zach Wheeler. In 26 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .125 batting average with a .442 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

Cron homers twice to back Senzatela as Rockies beat Cubs 9-6

DENVER -- — C.J. Cron homered twice and Antonio Senzatela pitched five solid innings in his 100th career start for Colorado as the Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 9-6 on Saturday night. Cron hit a two-run shot in a four-run third inning and connected again leading off the seventh,...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Rays turn back White Sox, avoid sweep

The Tampa Bay Rays played Sunday like the team that won 100 games and the American League East title in 2021. And that was more than enough to give the Rays a 9-3 victory over the host Chicago White Sox. The Rays, who had 12 hits, scored four runs in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Smith
Person
Kohei Arihara
Person
Davis Wendzel
numberfire.com

Carlos Santana scratched Tuesday for Royals, Cam Gallagher added

Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana has been scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Santana was initially lined up to start on first base and bat sixth. Hunter Dozier is now on first base, while Salvador Perez is at designated hitter and Cam Gallagher has been added to the lineup to start at catcher and bat ninth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Reuters

Cubs hold off Rockies

Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki homered, Nick Madrigal had three hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Sunday in Denver. Nico Hoerner and Yan Gomes had two hits each, Rowan Wick (1-0) tossed an inning of scoreless relief and David Robertson got the final three outs for his third save for Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Alonso homers, sparks Mets in 5-0 win over Diamondbacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hustled around the bases to spark the pivotal rally and later hit a two-run homer that helped the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Sunday. Pinch-hitter J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single in a three-run sixth inning and five Mets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Shohei Ohtani's three RBIs lead Angels over Rangers

Shohei Ohtani homered, singled, scored three runs and drove in three to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-2 victory over the Texas Rangers Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. Ohtani, who hit 46 home runs last year, hit his first two homers of the season Friday night and followed it up with a two-run blast in the eighth inning Saturday that gave the Angels bullpen a cushion.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League#Cowboys
The Staten Island Advance

Alonso, arms lead Mets past Diamondbacks, 5-0

Pete Alonso hustled around the bases to spark the pivotal rally and later hit a two-run homer that helped the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Sunday. Pinch-hitter J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single in a three-run sixth inning and five Mets pitchers combined on a five-hitter for New York’s third shutout in 10 games this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Phillies clobber Marlins behind Bryce Harper’s big night

Bryce Harper stole home and slugged a two-run double, leading the Philadelphia Phillies past the host Miami Marlins 10-3 on Saturday night. The Phillies snapped a four-game losing streak. Harper pulled off the heist in the first inning. Nick Castellanos started running as if to steal second. Marlins catcher Jacob...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jorge Soler sitting for Marlins on Tuesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Marlins are giving Soler the day off for the first time this season. Brian Anderson is making another start in left field and Jesus Aguilar is taking over at designated hitter in place of Soler.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Mariners host the Rangers to open 3-game series

LINE: Mariners -149, Rangers +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners begin a three-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Mariners slugged .385 as a team last season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.
SEATTLE, WA
Mercury

Rockies’ Chad Kuhl dominates Phillies in 4-1 win

Not for Chad Kuhl. He was, pardon the pun, completely cool. Making his first start at Coors while wearing a Rockies jersey, the right-hander dominated Philadelphia on Monday night in a 4-1 victory. Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, striking out four and walking one. Kuhl was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Chad Kuhl throws six scoreless innings as Rockies top Phils

Charlie Blackmon homered to back six shutout innings from Chad Kuhl as the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night in Denver. Kuhl (1-0) gave up just two hits while fanning four. Randal Grichuk hit a two-run double, C.J. Cron and Sam Hilliard had two hits each...
DENVER, CO
Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
946K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy