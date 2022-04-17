Minor league update for 4/17/22
All those doubleheaders yesterday means just one game today, with Round Rock taking on Sugar Land. Kohei Arihara started and allowed three runs...www.lonestarball.com
All those doubleheaders yesterday means just one game today, with Round Rock taking on Sugar Land. Kohei Arihara started and allowed three runs...www.lonestarball.com
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.
Comments / 0