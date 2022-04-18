Grizzlies say they are resilient. Tuesday will test that.

Next game: vs. Timberwolves, Game 2 of first-round playoffs, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 19 at FedExForum. TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA TV / Radio: 92.9.

It’s a storyline that star point guard Ja Morant knows well.

The Grizzlies have a 20-5 record this season without him — and if you haven’t heard that statistic by now, you might be living under a rock.

Thankfully, Morant is available for Memphis in the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He scored 32 points on Saturday in Game 1. But the essence of that hackneyed statistic — the Grizzlies’ “resiliency” — is important now more than ever.

They didn’t just lose the first game of the first-round, best-of-seven series to the Timberwolves; they lost while looking anything but themselves.

The NBA’s best team in rebounding rate was dominated on the glass; Jaren Jackson Jr. played poorly offensively and was in foul trouble; De’Anthony Melton offered no spark off the bench; and the team overall was thoroughly outplayed on the perimeter for long stretches.

So now it’s time to step up and play better. The good news: The Grizzlies have done that all season.

“This will be a great test,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “There is no better (test of resiliency) than the playoffs, compared to the regular season. We are down 0-1 right now, hopefully there are many games ahead — it’s the first to four. We know we have to take care of our business the next two days in preparation for the next game. I’ve got faith. This team is resilient, they are positive, they all understood we did not play well (in Game 1), but we have a lot better in store for us. It’s time to rebound and move forward.”

Memphis finished the regular season 17-9 when coming off of a loss — including some embarrassing ones — with signature wins.

The Grizzlies lost by 20 at Portland, then beat Golden State. They lost by 26 to Miami, then beat Denver twice in a row. They lost by 43 at Minnesota, then took down Utah. Earlier this month, they lost by 13 at Denver, then blasted New Orleans by 27.

So this is not an unfamiliar position, needing a bounce back following a disappointing defeat.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks the ball during Saturday’s playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

“This is a very, very long series,” Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke said. “It’s going to be a long run here. So, yeah, it’s about watching film as a team, getting back together and seeing what we need to do the next game and the rest of the series.

“That’s something we have done great all year. We’re going to be fine. We just need to watch some film and learn from it.”

There’s at least one analytics model that suggests Clarke’s feeling that the Grizzlies are “fine” might be on target. Shot Quality, which calculates win probability based on more than 90 variables to quantify the quality of possessions, suggested that Memphis would have won Game 1 90% of the time based on the quality of shots taken by both teams.

But they didn’t win — and no computer can truly account for Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards’ spectacular ability to make difficult shots. He made a lot of them Saturday as he scored 36 points.

Memphis can start with a different defensive strategy against the 20-year-old if it wants to improve its chances in Game 2.

“We don’t want to give (Edwards and D’Angelo Russell) free looks,” Jenkins said. “I thought Edwards got free looks early in the game. There was a big 3 late in the game, where we addressed how we wanted to guard him and I thought we did a pretty solid job.

“But he made some really tough shots, too. I got to give him credit. He got to the middle of the floor and hit from midrange, and he made stepback 3s. We have to watch the film and see if we can do anything different there.”

So it’s back to the lab for the Grizzlies. Game 2 figures to be massively important. Teams trailing 0-2 in a playoff series win only 7.1% of the time in NBA history.

Are the Grizzlies truly as resilient as they say they are? They will have the chance to prove it Tuesday night at FedExForum.

“We have to show how we can turn the page, how we lock in the next most important thing,” Morant said. “For us now, that’s dissecting the film, recovery (Sunday), coming in Monday for practice and locking in on the details with high energy. Then Tuesday, we execute that game plan at a high level and we get a win.”