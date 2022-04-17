Monday Forecast: Cooler but still warm in Corpus Christi

Radar is one of a meteorologist's most important tools for forecasting and keeping the public safe. Radars provide critical real-time information and play a crucial role in meeting the National Weather Service's (NWS) mission of protecting life and property. It helps us see what's going on in the atmosphere -...
After being picked up by a tornado and found dangling from a tree, a 6-year-old girl is in critical condition. Miriam Rios was severely injured when an EF-3 tornado with winds of 165 mph ripped through her family's house in Texas. After an EF-3 tornado swept apart her family's mobile...
Tuesday morning Rodriguez returned to the area near U.S. Highway 290 and State Highway 95 and said neighbors told her five shift workers had been inside the mobile home, asleep, when the tornado moved in.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for New Braunfels and surrounding areas. The warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. in the area from Schertz and Saint Hedwig east to Redwood and Kingsbury. There is a tornado watch in effect for the...
There have been 78,932,300 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Corpus Christi metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 113,943 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,192 reported infections for every 100,000 people in […]
It's tornado season here in Texas and one guy is lucky he had a big tree in his yard. Looks like Central Texas has been hit hard by tornadoes the past few days. You can check out some crazy footage of them right here. It looks like a trio of brothers are lucky to be alive after a tornado hit their mobile home yesterday in Salado, Texas. Salado is right in between Waco and Austin.
SALADO, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott made a stop in Salado Saturday afternoon to tour the area and to hold a news conference after the town was struck by a major tornado days earlier. At the top of the conference, Abbott said that he was able to drive around...
TEXAS, USA — Drought conditions in Texas are getting increasingly worse due to a lack of beneficial rain. However, perspective is key. In 2011, the State of Texas faced one of its worst droughts in history. We took a look at how the current drought conditions in Texas compare to 2011.
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of Central Texas has been canceled. Two severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Gillespie County earlier in the afternoon, but those storms have since moved out of the area and additional development is unlikely. Still, a low...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texans will have an opportunity to purchase emergency preparation supplies tax free from April 23 to the 25th. “Whether it’s fires, freezing temperatures or tornadoes, severe weather conditions can strike at any time, so it is important that families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.
Comments / 0