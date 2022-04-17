ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Monday Forecast: Cooler but still warm in Corpus Christi

KIII TV3
 2 days ago

Corpus Christi, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Man Survived Tornado by Holding Onto a Tree Trunk

It's tornado season here in Texas and one guy is lucky he had a big tree in his yard. Looks like Central Texas has been hit hard by tornadoes the past few days. You can check out some crazy footage of them right here. It looks like a trio of brothers are lucky to be alive after a tornado hit their mobile home yesterday in Salado, Texas. Salado is right in between Waco and Austin.
SALADO, TX
KIII TV3

How 2022 drought conditions compare to the 2011 Texas drought

TEXAS, USA — Drought conditions in Texas are getting increasingly worse due to a lack of beneficial rain. However, perspective is key. In 2011, the State of Texas faced one of its worst droughts in history. We took a look at how the current drought conditions in Texas compare to 2011.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Severe t-storm watch in Central Texas canceled

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of Central Texas has been canceled. Two severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Gillespie County earlier in the afternoon, but those storms have since moved out of the area and additional development is unlikely. Still, a low...
ENVIRONMENT
KWTX

Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texans will have an opportunity to purchase emergency preparation supplies tax free from April 23 to the 25th. “Whether it’s fires, freezing temperatures or tornadoes, severe weather conditions can strike at any time, so it is important that families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.
TEXAS STATE

