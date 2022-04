When selecting a getaway vehicle, nobody in their right mind would choose a Toyota Prius. Yeah, Toyota ran that dumb commercial back in the day showing the bank robbers getting great gas mileage as they led police on a chase across the nation, but who does that? Apparently, someone in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota did and the results are absolutely hilarious, but not for the reasons we would assume. It was the police who looked hapless, making us think this suspect is one of the better wheelmen out there.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO