Week of March 27, 2022: Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright passed away last week at the age of 84. In this special encore broadcast from the KPR Presents archives, we revisit Albright's 2006 talk at the University of Kansas Lied Center, sponsored by the Dole Institute of Politics. This program was originally broadcast on KPR Presents on October 8th, 2006.

