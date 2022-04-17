ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Manoah wins second straight start, Blue Jays beat A's 4-3

By IAN HARRISON
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGlSH_0fC3RT9I00
Athletics Blue Jays Baseball Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) throws the ball during the first inning of a MLB baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Toronto on Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) (Christopher Katsarov)

TORONTO — (AP) — Alek Manoah struck out six over six innings to win his second straight start, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits and scored twice, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3 Sunday.

Manoah (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits for the Blue Jays (6-4), who lead the AL East.

Toronto is 18-4 in Manaoh’s 22 career starts, winning the past 10 in a row.

“It’s pretty cool,” Manoah said of Toronto’s record in his outings. “I want those guys to know that I’m giving it my all every time. I think they kind of play off that energy.”

Manoah’s strong outing was a blessing for a Blue Jays rotation that took a hit when left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game because of a sore forearm.

“It’s never good when anybody goes on the IL, but it’s a part of the game,” Manoah said.

The right-handed Manoah, who pitched six shutout innings against the Yankees last week, saw a 15-inning scoreless streak dating to last season get snapped when Oakland’s Stephen Vogt hit a solo home run in the fifth. The homer was Vogt’s first.

Manoah retired 10 of the final batters he faced, using a double-play grounder to erase Chad Pinder’s single in the fifth.

“He doesn’t back down from anybody,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said of Manoah. “When he gets in trouble, he goes from 92 to 94.”

Left-hander Tim Mayza pitched 1 1/3 innings, Adam Cimber got two outs and Jordan Romano finished, extending his Blue Jays record streak of consecutive save conversions to 29. Romano leads the majors with six saves.

Oakland went 5-5 on a season-opening 10-game road trip to Philadelphia, Tampa Bay and Toronto. The Athletics play 13 of their next 15 at home.

“I couldn’t be happier with the club’s energy, effort level and fight through these 10 days,” manager Mark Kotsay said. “The record may not reflect, right now, how well I feel we played on this road trip.”

Gurriel went 2 for 3 with an RBI. He had a sacrifice fly in the first, doubled and scored in the third, then singled and scored from first base in the fifth on a two-base throwing error by Athletics shortstop Kevin Smith.

Making the second start of his career, Oakland right-hander Adam Oller (0-1) allowed three runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings. Oller walked three and struck out three, twice fanning major league home run leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who finished 0 for 4.

“I thought the fastball command was better tonight, I just didn’t have the breaking ball command,” Oller said. “It’s unfortunate against a good hitting team.”

Toronto’s Santiago Espinal hit an RBI single in the second and former Oakland star Matt Chapman drove in the third Blue Jays run with a two-out single in the third.

Oakland’s Sean Murphy hit a sacrifice fly off Manoah in the fifth and Seth Brown cut it to 4-3 with a sacrifice fly off Cimber in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Brown stayed in the game after making a diving play in right field in the second.

Blue Jays: Ryu went on the IL after undergoing an MRI on Sunday morning. He felt sore after allowing five runs and six hits in four innings Saturday. Toronto activated LHP Ryan Borucki (right hamstring) off the IL.

HOME AND READY

Athletics RHP Frankie Montas did not accompany the team to Toronto because of a visa issue. Instead, Kotsay said Montas returned to Oakland to prepare for his start in Monday’s home opener.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Montas (1-1, 4.76) starts Monday as Oakland opens its home schedule with four against Baltmore. Baltimore has not named a starter.

Blue Jays: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 5.40) starts Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at Boston. RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 4.50) starts for the Red Sox.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole rescued meaningful baseball for Yankees teammate

Gerrit Cole had to come to the rescue for New York Yankees teammate Nestor Cortes on Sunday after a mistake by catcher Kyle Higashioka. Cortes started for the Yankees on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, and pitched a rare immaculate inning by striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth inning. Obviously, it would be worth saving the baseball to commemorate the feat, but Higashioka tossed the ball into the crowd as he was coming off the field.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Elvis Andrus batting second for Athletics Monday

The Oakland Athletics listed Elvis Andrus as their starter at shortstop for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Andrus will bat second and play shortstop Monday, while Kevin Smith slides to third base, Sheldon Neuse switches to second base, Tony Kemp steps up into left field, and Chad Pinder takes a seat.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Ryan Borucki
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Jordan Romano
Person
Stephen Vogt
WOKV

Padres 1st MLB team to reach uniform ad deal, with Motorola

NEW YORK — (AP) — There will be a new pitch on Major League Baseball fields next season. The San Diego Padres became the first team to announce a deal for ads on their uniforms, saying Tuesday that patches with a Motorola logo will be worn on the sleeves of their jerseys.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WOKV

Mets' Lindor bailed out by Alonso, wins it in 10th vs Giants

NEW YORK — (AP) — Pete Alonso had Francisco Lindor's back. Then he tried to take his shirt. It's no stretch to say Alonso earned the souvenir. Lindor lined a walk-off single in the 10th after a big reach by Alonso bailed him out in the top of the inning, and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 Tuesday to open a doubleheader.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Norwalk Reflector

Doby's biggest fan would have been proud

Last Friday was a big day for Cleveland baseball fans. It was the home opener. It was the first time the team took the home field as Guardians. And it was Jackie Robinson Day. Everybody in the entire league wore No. 42 Friday in honor of Robinson, the first Black player in the Major Leagues.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Blue Jays visit the Red Sox to start 3-game series

LINE: Red Sox -137, Blue Jays +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays to start a three-game series. Boston went 92-70 overall and 49-32 in home games a season ago. The Red Sox scored 5.1 runs per game while giving up 4.6 in the 2021 season.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Oakland Athletics#Ap#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Oakland Athletics 4 3#The Blue Jays#Yankees
WOKV

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

BOSTON — (AP) — Fans dressed as unicorns. Bands playing music. Kids jumping on trampolines. And the loudest Wellesley scream tunnel anyone can remember. The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019, and fans along the course threw a coming-out party for a region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 4/19/2022

While the calendar still may read April, the heat of this highly anticipated matchup feels like a middle of July contest with playoff implications on the line, as the Toronto Blue Jays will battle it out with their AL East adversaries in the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Check out our MLB odds series, where our Blue Jays-Red Sox prediction and pick will be made.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Place Two More Players On COVID-19 IL Before Blue Jays Series

The Red Sox on Tuesday placed catcher Christian Vázquez and infielder Jonathan Araúz on the COVID-19 related injured list. Boston filled the vacancies by promoting right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish from Triple-A Worcester and selecting outfielder Rob Refsnyder to the active major league roster. This comes one day after...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

MLB Top 10: Dodgers, Blue Jays, Mets leading the way

Every Monday of MLB season, we'll bring you an updated version of the MLB Top 10 to highlight the best teams in the sport. Watch "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander" on YouTube or subscribe on podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts. Let's get to it. 10. Milwaukee Brewers. This team revolves...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Blue Jays overcome The Ump Show to win their series against the Oakland A’s

The Blue Jays took care of business this weekend, taking two of three games against the rebuilding Oakland A’s. They cruised to a victory on Friday night, nearly pulled off a comeback on Saturday but wound up losing after they caught up, and then edged out a win on Sunday afternoon. The loss in the middle was perhaps the most frustrating loss of the young season so far, but I’ll touch more on that later.
MLB
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
62K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy