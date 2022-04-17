ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles score 5 in 8th to beat Yankees 5-0

By NOAH TRISTER
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBBWJ_0fC3RJZG00
Yankees Orioles Baseball New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Pinch-hitter Rougned Odor delivered the clutch hit the Orioles had been waiting for — against his former team, no less.

Odor broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning, and Baltimore went on to a 5-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday. The Orioles were 2 for 28 with runners in scoring position in the series — and 7 for 83 on the season — before Odor, Kelvin Gutiérrez and Jorge Mateo came through in succession during a five-run rally.

Odor played for the Yankees last year and was released following the season before catching on with Baltimore.

“I think every win is emotional for everybody,” Odor said. “It's not because I played against the Yankees. I played with that team last year. It's just because we won the game.”

Ryan Mountcastle started the Baltimore eighth with a single and Trey Mancini walked. Two outs later, Robinson Chirinos drew a 10-pitch walk to set the stage for Odor.

“Robinson Chirinos won us the game, with that at-bat,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “He's facing (Jonathan) Loáisiga, who's really good, and great stuff, and puts together just a pro at-bat to get a walk there."

With the bases loaded, Odor went to the plate as a pinch-hitter and singled sharply up the middle against Loáisiga (0-1). Gutiérrez followed with a two-run double, and Mateo added an RBI single.

Jorge López (1-1) won in relief for Baltimore, which took two of three against the Yankees, with both victories coming in its final at-bat.

New York starter Nestor Cortes was terrific for five-plus innings, striking out 12 while allowing three hits and a walk. Cortes threw an immaculate inning in the fourth, striking out the side on nine pitches. He also struck out the side in the second.

Baltimore's Bruce Zimmermann went five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

“Tough day for us. Frustrating,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I thought they pitched us really tough today, but we've got to find a way to get on the board and support our pitching, and just couldn't get much going.”

New York had runners on first and third with one out in the fourth, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa bounced into a double play.

Yankees left fielder Tim Locastro, recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game, made a sensational diving catch in the sixth on a ball hit to left-center by Mancini.

UNUSUAL TACTIC

Earlier in the game, the Yankees put four players in the outfield against Mancini, but it didn't matter much because that sixth-inning fly was the only ball he put in play. Mancini drew two walks and struck out once.

ZEROS

Cortes and Zimmermann have each held the opposition scoreless through two starts this year.

“I really didn't realize how well he was pitching until I came out of the game, because I was spending my half-innings underneath the tunnel,” Zimmermann said. “But to be in there and to see the guys keep grinding out at-bats — Robbie having a massive two-out walk there — and finally getting to break through with runners in scoring position, that's the kind of things that's going to win us ballgames.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Baltimore transferred LHP John Means (sprained elbow) to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

The Orioles begin a four-game series at Oakland on Monday night. Spenser Watkins starts for Baltimore against Frankie Montas (1-1).

The Yankees are off Monday before a three-game set at Detroit. Gerrit Cole takes the mound for New York on Tuesday night against Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1).

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
FOX Sports

Orioles and Yankees play in series rubber match

LINE: Yankees -225, Orioles +383; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 at home last season. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 5.84 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Oakland, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Ramon Urias as a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Urias will sit out Sunday's game while Kelvin Gutierrez starts at third base and bats eighth. Our models project another 370 plate appearances for Urias this season, with 10 home runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Yankees' Nestor Cortes throws immaculate inning vs. Orioles

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes threw an immaculate inning Sunday, striking out three Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning with just nine pitches. Cortes, 27, first struck out Anthony Santander with a called strike followed by a foul ball and a foul tip caught by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Then, Cortes struck out Ryan McKenna and Robinson Chirinos with six more strikes, three swinging and three called.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Rougned Odor
Person
Robinson Chirinos
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Kelvin Gutiérrez
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Frankie Montas
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Rougned Odor in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Odor will catch a breather Sunday while Chris Owings starts at second base and bats seventh. Our models project Odor to make 409 more plate appearances this season, with 19 home...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone gets brutally honest on Yankees offense after dropping series vs. Orioles

The New York Yankees had quite a series to forget in Baltimore, as they dropped two out of three games to the Orioles. Over the course of the series, the Yankees were marred by their continual struggles on offense. In the two games that they lost to the Orioles, they combined to hit 3-14 with runners in scoring position, as they had dire difficulties time and time again in taking advantage of golden opportunities to post multi-run innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Orioles take on the Athletics looking to break road slide

LINE: Athletics -188, Orioles +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will look to end a three-game road slide when they play the Oakland Athletics. Oakland had an 86-76 record overall and a 43-38 record at home last season. The Athletics scored 4.6 runs per game while giving up 4.2 last season.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor not in Orioles' Tuesday lineup

Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Odor is being replaced at second base by Ramon Urias versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 26 plate appearances this season, Odor has a .174 batting average with a .487 OPS, 2 runs and...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Ap#The New York Yankees
WOKV

Mets' Lindor bailed out by Alonso, wins it in 10th vs Giants

NEW YORK — (AP) — Pete Alonso had Francisco Lindor's back. Then he tried to take his shirt. It's no stretch to say Alonso earned the souvenir. Lindor lined a walk-off single in the 10th after a big reach by Alonso bailed him out in the top of the inning, and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 Tuesday to open a doubleheader.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Cedric Mullins sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Cedric Mullins in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Mullins will take the afternoon off while Ryan McKenna starts in centerfield and bats fifth. Mullins is projected to make 524 more plate appearances this season, with 18 home runs, 75...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ryan McKenna sitting for Orioles Monday night

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. McKenna is being replaced in center field by Cedric Mullins versus Athletics starter Frankie Montas. In 4 plate appearances this season, McKenna has yet to reach base, though he has 1...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Golf Digest

The New York Yankees might need to pack up the franchise after getting roasted alive by the Orioles’ local broadcast on Twitter

The New York Yankees. The Pinstripes. The Bronx Bombers. The Evil Empire. Ruth, Mantle, Gehrig, Jeter. 40 AL pennants. 27 World Series titles. No franchise is more synonymous with baseball on this planet than the New York Yankees. They represent the best and the worst of the game. They are widely beloved and viciously loathed. They are alpha and omega, yin and yang. But now, after 119 years of glorious, grating existence, it might finally be time to disband the franchise.
BALTIMORE, MD
Norwalk Reflector

Doby's biggest fan would have been proud

Last Friday was a big day for Cleveland baseball fans. It was the home opener. It was the first time the team took the home field as Guardians. And it was Jackie Robinson Day. Everybody in the entire league wore No. 42 Friday in honor of Robinson, the first Black player in the Major Leagues.
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles transfer John Means to 60-day IL, select Marcos Diplan

The Orioles announced a series of roster moves Sunday, the most notable being John Means getting transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. That opens a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Marcos Diplan, whose contract was selected. To make room for Diplan on the active roster, left-hander Alexander Wells was optioned to Triple-A.
BALTIMORE, MD
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
62K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy