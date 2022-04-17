Detectives attempt to identify body of child found near Indiana road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating following the death of a toddler this week. LMPD said it was contacted by Shively Police regarding a child’s death around 7:30 a.m. Monday at a daycare on Crums Lane. No other information regarding the incident was immediately available, but police said their Homicide Unit is looking further into the case.

