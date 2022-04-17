Detectives attempt to identify body of child found near Indiana road

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A body found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester has been identified as missing man 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Police said his body was found in a pond on Fountains Boulevard. Enslen was last seen in...
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Alexis and Messiah MoralesBlack and Missing But Not Forgotten. 27-year-old Alexis Morales lives in New Paris, Indiana, with her 5-month-old son Messiah. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Alexis Morales and her son Messiah left Kelly Park in South Bend, Indiana, around 7:00 pm, after hanging out with friends. Alexis drove off in her silver 2006 BMW X5 with the license plate "MULA LUV."
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released court documents provide more insight into what happened to an Indiana boy whom police believe was abandoned in Colerain Township. Heather Adkins of Shelbyville is accused of leaving her 5-year-old autistic non-verbal son, Martin Thomas Adkins, alone in Colerain Township. She is now in jail on charges of kidnapping and endangering children.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating following the death of a toddler this week. LMPD said it was contacted by Shively Police regarding a child’s death around 7:30 a.m. Monday at a daycare on Crums Lane. No other information regarding the incident was immediately available, but police said their Homicide Unit is looking further into the case.
HIDDENITE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a badly decomposed body was found in the woods near an elementary school during the search for a missing man in Alexander County Monday has been confirmed. According to Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, the badly decomposed body of 54-year-old Kenneth Dale Walker was found...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends gathered Monday to mourn the death of 15-year-old student DeShawn Holliday, who was killed in car accident Friday. Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe Holliday was riding in his sister’s car in the 6600 block of Rockville Road when the car collided with another vehicle. The crash pinned Holloway inside the vehicle and he died from his injuries.
FISHERS, Ind. — A video posted to Facebook by an Indiana animal shelter captivated the hearts of many, as it showed a dog happily waiting in his room as he watched dozens of potential adopters go by without getting adopted. The Humane Society for Hamilton County, located in Fishers,...
RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man has been sentenced to 48 years after being found guilty of murdering his roommate on Feb. 7, 2019. The stabbing was reportedly drunken retaliation after the roommate beat him for playing his music too loud. But Chad Farmer said he never meant to kill Audie Corn. According to the […]
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The daycare worker accused of ripping out the hair of a one-year-old in her care and trying to hide the alleged abuse has been indicted by a grand jury. Kristian Hemmitt faces up to 11 years in prison if she's convicted on charges of felonious assault, child endangering and tampering with evidence.
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. (WJAC) – Residents of a northwest Pennsylvania town are trying to prevent deer from continuing to jump to their deaths off a bypass. Bill Boylan is one resident who is asking the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install some sort of barrier to keep the deer safe.
BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water.
INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
A girl in Indiana called 911 to report that her stepfather was killing her mom, all as the violence was unfolding. Elizabeth Bennett Lewis’ 11-year-old daughter called 911 on the evening of April 1 as Mac Anthony Lewis, 45, allegedly shot her to death, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 8