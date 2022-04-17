ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Detectives attempt to identify body of child found near Indiana road

WTHR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana State Police described the child as a...

www.wthr.com

Comments / 8

Related
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fox 19

Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A body found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester has been identified as missing man 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Police said his body was found in a pond on Fountains Boulevard. Enslen was last seen in...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A 27-Year-Old Indiana Mother and Her 5-Month Old Son Missing After A Day At The Park.

Alexis and Messiah MoralesBlack and Missing But Not Forgotten. 27-year-old Alexis Morales lives in New Paris, Indiana, with her 5-month-old son Messiah. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Alexis Morales and her son Messiah left Kelly Park in South Bend, Indiana, around 7:00 pm, after hanging out with friends. Alexis drove off in her silver 2006 BMW X5 with the license plate "MULA LUV."
NEW PARIS, IN
WKYT 27

Former legal guardian of abandoned autistic boy devastated, calls for harsher charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released court documents provide more insight into what happened to an Indiana boy whom police believe was abandoned in Colerain Township. Heather Adkins of Shelbyville is accused of leaving her 5-year-old autistic non-verbal son, Martin Thomas Adkins, alone in Colerain Township. She is now in jail on charges of kidnapping and endangering children.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police
WHAS11

'Didn't even make his 2nd birthday': Louisville toddler dies, cause of death under investigation by police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating following the death of a toddler this week. LMPD said it was contacted by Shively Police regarding a child’s death around 7:30 a.m. Monday at a daycare on Crums Lane. No other information regarding the incident was immediately available, but police said their Homicide Unit is looking further into the case.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

Friends, family remember Indy 15-year-old killed in car accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends gathered Monday to mourn the death of 15-year-old student DeShawn Holliday, who was killed in car accident Friday. Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe Holliday was riding in his sister’s car in the 6600 block of Rockville Road when the car collided with another vehicle. The crash pinned Holloway inside the vehicle and he died from his injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

Missing child dies after found in posthole in northern Indiana

BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water.
BERNE, IN
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy