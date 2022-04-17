ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Amari Brown case: Man accused of murdering 7-year-old in Chicago to be back in court on Monday

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Rasheed Martin, who is accused of shooting and killing 7-year-old Amari Brown on the Fourth of...

Comments / 7

dude1234
1d ago

💯% chance of dummycrats. please God. we need Trump back in office to save us from these communist terrorists. MAGA.... LETS GO BRANDON 😂

4
GetLost
1d ago

My guy out here looking like a Wesley Snipes "Demolition Man" with that bleach blonde hair 💯

4
