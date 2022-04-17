Karim Benzema scores last-gasp winner to seal epic comeback from Real Madrid in 3-2 win over Sevilla for LaLiga leaders

KARIM BENZEMA scored a last-gasp winner as Real Madrid sealed an epic 3-2 comeback win over Sevilla.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men came into the game with confidence sky-high following their Champions League quarter-final victory over reigning European champions Chelsea.

Karim Benzema scored a late winner as Real Madrid beat Sevilla 3-2 Credit: EPA

Real were 2-0 down at half-time but turned things around after the break Credit: AFP

But Sevilla stunned the current LaLiga leaders when Ivan Rakitic gave them a 21st minute lead.

And things quickly went from bad to worse for Real when Erik Lamela doubled Sevilla’s advantage just moments later.

However, a fierce half-time team talk from Ancelotti worked wonders for the visitors.

Rodrygo - who pulled Real back into their European tie against Chelsea - quickly made it 2-1 with a 50th minute strike.

And veteran defender Nacho was on hand for Real’s equaliser in the 82nd minute.

But star man Benzema, who scored four goals across the two legs with Chelsea, was determined to have the final say.

And with the match clock two minutes into added time, he popped up with a timely winner to complete Real’s stunning turnaround.

It was Benzema’s 25th league goal of the campaign, and his 39th in all competitions - the same amount of games he’s played.

Benzema's goal was his 25th league strike of the campaign Credit: AFP

Real are now 15 points clear of Barcelona and Sevilla Credit: Rex

Real now boast an incredible 15-point lead over both Barcelona and Sevilla, who are joint-second.

Barca can reduce that gap to nine points should they win their two games in hand.

But with just six matches remaining for Real, they will be feeling confident about their chances of reclaiming the title from city rivals Atletico next month.