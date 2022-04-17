ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freebies and discounts available on Tax Day – from McDonald’s to Dunkin’

By Aurielle Weiss
COMPANIES are offering something sweet for Tax Day.

MONDAY, April 18 is the deadline to file your taxes or request an extension, if you need one.

Places like McDonald's, Wendy's, Sonic and Planet Fitness are offering deals to get you through the day and beyond.

This year's tax treats include free sandwiches, free paper shredding, discounted meals, even free workouts and massages.

We've done a round up of the best places offering deals up for grabs.

Sonic

Today, Sonic is offering 99cent medium chili cheese tots.

If tots aren't your favorite, no problem. Just ask the cashier for fries instead and you can snag the deal at the same price.

The offer is limited to one and must be used on their app.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness is offering members and non-members free workouts and HydroMassages.

To get in on this deal, fill out the information on their website and they will email you a free HydroMassage coupon.

The deal goes until Monday, April 18.

Office Depot

As Tax Day can involve tons of paper, Office Depot and Office Max are offering to shred your documents for free.

Sign up on the Office Depot website and they will email you a coupon for up to five pounds of free shredding.

The deal starts April 18 and ends April 23.

McDonald's

The fast food chain is offering a few different deals through its app and rewards program.

Customers can get things like Big Macs and Quarter Pounders for just one penny when you purchase one at regular price.

Plus, if you sign up for their app and rewards program, they will give you a free Big Mac.

Deals vary by location.

Subway

Subway is offering 15% off any footlong ordered online or on their app.

Just enter their code 15OFF and grab yourself any footlong of your choice.

KFC

Kentucky Fried Chicken is offering a free chicken sandwich when you spend $12 or more, online or through the KFC app.

Customers can enjoy this deal from now until June 5.

It's limited to one free sandwich per day, and only at participating locations nationwide.

Wendy's

Wendy's has multiple deals to get you through the day on its app.

  • Free nuggets: Through April 30, get a six-piece nuggets: classic or spicy
  • Free fries: Must spend a minimum of $10 throughout April, refreshes weekly
  • BOGO $1 premium sandwich: Buy one premium chicken sandwich or premium burger and get a second for $1. Deal also refreshes weekly in April

All must deals must be done through its mobile app.

Dunkin'

Now through April 26, Dunkin' is offering DD Perk members a $3 medium Cold Brew.

Customers must order ahead and pay with their Dunkin' card or scan their loyalty card at checkout.

Additionally, Dunkin' partnered with Shell Fuel Rewards members to receive 30 cents per gallon after their fifth beverage purchase using DD Perks and Fuel Rewards accounts.

This deal is offered through May 12.

Domino's

From now until May 22, this pizza chain is offering $3 off when customers order online and pick it up.

Once you make a carryout order, you will receive a $3 coupon code to redeem the following week on another carryout order of $5 or more.

It must be before tax and gratuity.

Also, you can earn points to redeem for free pizza if you sign up for their Piece of the Pie rewards program.

The Sun reveals two ways to lower your rent by hundreds.

Plus, we explain the last day you can file an extension for your taxes.

