ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

MISportsNow Top Plays: Week of 4/10-4-17

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDU7o_0fC3NqpN00

With the conditions outside far from ideal, spring sports cancellations and postponements continued to pile up this week.

But most teams have been able to get some games in at this point and with the return of spring sports comes the return of the MISportsNow Top Plays of the Week.

Here’s a look at this week’s Top 5:

5. Clare’s Maddie Jones launches a home run to centerfield as the Pioneers split a season-opening doubleheader with Beal City in softball.

4. TC United’s Griffen Arends rips a shot into the bottom left corner for the goal in TC United’s 17-4 win over Petoskey in lacrosse.

3. Ferris State’s Maddie Gkekas makes a diving catch in right field against Davenport in softball.

2. Boyne City’s Elly Day scores two goals to propel the Ramblers to a 2-1 win over Traverse City St. Francis in girls soccer.

1.Elk Rapids’ Gabby Krakow takes a shot from outside the 18 and places it beautifully just below the crossbar. Krakow scored two goals in the Elks’ 8-0 win over Leland.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Telegram

Adrian College women's golf takes second in MIAA meet

GRANGER, Ind. — The Adrian College women's golf team took second at the first Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association qualifier meet while the men took fourth in Grand Rapids. The women were at Knollwood Country Club where the Bulldogs shot a 343 in the event hosted by St. Mary's as...
ADRIAN, MI
MISportsNow

McBain NMC’s Winkle Signs with Calvin University for Basketball

MCBAIN -McBain NMC senior Trevin Winkle made his college commitment official today, signing with Calvin University for basketball. In his time with Comets, Winkle earned First Team All-State honors in Division 4 as well as All-Conference and Academic All-State. He also took home the BCAM Top-Shooter for free throws in Div. 4.
MCBAIN, MI
MISportsNow

Cadillac Hands Elk Rapids Its First Loss in Girls Soccer

ELK RAPIDS — Cadillac handed Elk Rapids its first loss of the season in girls soccer on Tuesday, with Lydia Schamanek scoring the lone goal for the Vikings in the second half to win, 1-0. The game was tied, 0-0, at halftime. This was the first game that Elk Rapids has allowed a goal this season.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Pioneers#Tc United#Ferris State
WLUC

Negaunee boys basketball coach resigns after 8 seasons

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dan Waterman has resigned as Negaunee boys basketball head coach after eight seasons with the Miners and a 123-50 record. Waterman graduated from Westwood High School in 1994 where he played basketball and football. Waterman was named the Associated Press Class “C” coach of the Year...
NEGAUNEE, MI
Niles Daily Star

Dowagiac wins Chieftain title on tiebreaker

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac soccer team captured its own Chieftain Invitational after defeating Coloma 3-0 and tying with South Haven 2-2 in the championship match. The Chieftains won the title by tiebreaker, which was fewest goals given up. South Haven defeated Coloma 5-2 in the second round. In its...
DOWAGIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Midland Daily News

Loons back home after rough road series

Loons center fielder Jonny DeLuca bats against Fort Wayne last season at Dow Diamond. (Austin Chastain/austin.chastain@hearstnp.com) After dropping five games, including three one-run, walk-off losses, in a six-game series at the Peoria Chiefs, the Great Lakes Loons are back in Midland to host the Lake County Captains for a six-game series at Dow Diamond starting Tuesday.
MIDLAND, MI
MISportsNow

Traverse City Central Pulls Away For Win Over Glen Lake in Girls Soccer

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central outscored Glen Lake by three goals in the second half to secure a 6-2 non-conference win on Tuesday in girls soccer. The Trojans held a 3-2 lead at halftime. Addison Booher had a hat trick for the Trojans, while Tesse Petty added two goals. Alexandra Lewis scored the other goal for T.C. Central. Ruby Hogan scored both goals for the Lakers.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive.com

Vote for Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week for April 11-16 competition

Each week during the spring season, fans can vote for the Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week. Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Friday morning and the winners will be announced shortly after. If you want to nominate someone for athlete of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

16 Kalamazoo-area girls track and field athletes to watch in 2022

KALAMAZOO, MI – Unseasonably cold weather has sidelined many of Michigan’s high school track and field teams throughout the early part of the spring season, but a warm-up appears to be on its way, setting the stage for the state’s top athletes to showcase their skills. There...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WSAW

Joey Hauser announces he will return to Michigan State

EAST LANSING, MI (WSAW) -Stevens Point native Joey Hauser will return to Michigan State for one more year of college basketball instead of pursuing a professional career. The program posted a message from Hauser on their Twitter page Wednesday morning. The younger Hauser brother first hinted at the possibility of...
STEVENS POINT, WI
MISportsNow

On the Diamond with Beal City Baseball: First Pitch

This spring, MISportsNow is taking you behind the scenes and giving you an exclusive look at the Beal City baseball program. New episodes of the miniseries are released every Tuesday on MISportsNow.com, YouTube and the free VUit app. In this week’s episode, the Aggies see their first competition of the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
729
Followers
2K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy