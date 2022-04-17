MISportsNow Top Plays: Week of 4/10-4-17

With the conditions outside far from ideal, spring sports cancellations and postponements continued to pile up this week.

But most teams have been able to get some games in at this point and with the return of spring sports comes the return of the MISportsNow Top Plays of the Week.

Here’s a look at this week’s Top 5:

5. Clare’s Maddie Jones launches a home run to centerfield as the Pioneers split a season-opening doubleheader with Beal City in softball.

4. TC United’s Griffen Arends rips a shot into the bottom left corner for the goal in TC United’s 17-4 win over Petoskey in lacrosse.

3. Ferris State’s Maddie Gkekas makes a diving catch in right field against Davenport in softball.

2. Boyne City’s Elly Day scores two goals to propel the Ramblers to a 2-1 win over Traverse City St. Francis in girls soccer.

1.Elk Rapids’ Gabby Krakow takes a shot from outside the 18 and places it beautifully just below the crossbar. Krakow scored two goals in the Elks’ 8-0 win over Leland.