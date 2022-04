MILWAUKEE -- Some 22 years into his profession, slugger Albert Pujols said he works harder than ever in continuing to devise a game plan before he steps in the batter's box. Between his hundreds of swings in the cage, his hours of pregame video work and the master class he teaches in the dugout while narrating pitch sequences, the future Hall of Famer said there is a method to his madness and a definitive reason why he is still having success at 42 years old.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO