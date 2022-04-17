ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers star Joel Embiid named top 3 finalist to win 2022 MVP award

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23qYs6_0fC3MbwL00
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It is getting closer to awards season in the NBA and that means it is time to learn who the three finalists are for each individual 2021-22 honor.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid had an incredible season. He became the first big man to lead the league in scoring since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000. He averaged 30.6 points per game. He also became the first big man to average 30 points in a season since Moses Malone in the 1981-82 season.

Denver Nuggets star and reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks are also finalists for the award.

Embiid certainly has a huge case to win the award. The Sixers have dealt with significant adversity all season given the Ben Simmons saga, numerous injuries and COVID-19 issues. Yet, he fought through all of that to ensure the Sixers stayed in contention before they acquired James Harden. He had an impressive season.

