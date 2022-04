Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout was an early exit during his team’s series finale against the Texas Rangers after being hit in the left hand by a pitch. During the fifth inning of Sunday’s contest, Rangers reliever Spencer Patton threw an 81 mph slider inside on a 3-2 count that Trout attempted to avoid at the last minute. The three-time American League MVP winner was shown in clear pain after being hit by the pitch and was subsequently checked out by head athletic trainer Mike Frostad.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO