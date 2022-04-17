ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum Easter egg hunt

By Joe Lint
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397GpU_0fC3LhCU00

WESTON, W.Va. – The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum held it’s 15th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday.

This year, the Easter egg hunt had 14,000 Easter eggs with about 400 children in attendance. There were four designated areas for children ages, 0-2, 3-6, 7-10, and an area for special needs children.

Not only that, but kids could meet and get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3MAS_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PqtGT_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zKg2_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5Cyx_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lAH7C_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWiz6_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138ceF_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3DHK_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ON5vN_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LTHQX_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4pAc_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOUP4_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46CO9B_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29C92U_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oco6Q_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XeNzl_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2XrR_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2xW3_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43NErt_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNOx5_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJsGc_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rXOsx_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20udfV_0fC3LhCU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N9xzz_0fC3LhCU00
TALA Easter egg hunt 2022 photos. (WBOY Images.)
Batman visits kids on Easter

“I want to thank everybody for coming out today it warms our hearts that so many people in the community can join us for Easter,” said Rebecca Jordan-Gleason, Operations Manager at Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum.

After all the eggs were collected, the asylum handed out toys to the children as they left the event. The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum features 25 brand new museum rooms and offers tours six days a week.

The hours and days open for the Asylum are:

  • Monday- Closed.
  • Tuesday- 12:00-6:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday- 12:00-6:00 p.m.
  • Thursday- 12:00-6:00 p.m.
  • Friday- 12:00-6:00 p.m.
  • Saturday- 10:00-6:00 p.m.
  • Sunday- 12:00-6:00 p.m.

To find out more or to book a tour of the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Man arrested after hiding meth in his sock

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found drugs while responding to a call of a man passed out on a sidewalk in Bridgeport. On April 12, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were advised of a man laying on the sidewalk near a residence on Platinum Drive in Bridgeport, according to […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, WV
Tracey Folly

My grandmother's needle and thread obsession ruined my mother's Easter Sunday as a child

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a child, my grandmother was a fanatic about reinforcing the seams and buttons on her children's brand new clothes. One Easter, her fanaticism cost my mother the opportunity to wear her pretty new Easter outfit on Easter Sunday.
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Easter Egg Hunt#Tala Easter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Society
WBOY 12 News

2 men charged for meth, fentanyl in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Clarksburg. On April 17, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department performed a traffic stop on a red Ford 500 being operated with a burnt out registration light while on W Pike Street in Clarksburg, according to a criminal […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WAFB

Get your Easter egg hunt on with BREC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warmer weather is on the way this weekend, and many of you may be looking for something the whole family can enjoy. BREC is hosting a series of events, including a two-hour easter egg hunt Saturday, Mar. 26. Organizers are hopping to see you and your family.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WUSA9

White House brings back Easter Egg Roll for first time since pandemic began

WASHINGTON — The White House Easter Egg Roll is back in full swing in 2022 after a two-year pandemic hiatus. This year's Easter tradition will kick off on April 18. Interested participants must apply online for tickets, as there is a lottery to participate. Young people can be entered from Friday, March 25 to Thursday, March 31, at which point the lottery will close.
WASHINGTON, DC
WSPA 7News

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

BOSTON (AP) — For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year’s holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead of Easter, forcing […]
BOSTON, MA
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy