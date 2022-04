I guess this is one way to let people know there is a pothole to look out for. I'm not sure that New York is winning. I know we can't expect every pothole to be fixed overnight. Maybe the process will be slower than we anticipated. How long will the war be drawn out and when will the Hudson Valley see some of the $1billion? I've come across so many potholes on my commute.

MIDDLETOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO