Boston, MA

EASTER EPIC! Nets fall in Game 1 thriller to Celtics

By Christian Arnold
thebrooklyngame.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJayson Tatum was the Nets boogyman in their last trip to TD Garden and in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs, he played that role again. The Celtics’ rising star helped Boston fire the opening salvo by hitting the winning basket at the buzzer to hand Brooklyn...

ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Robert Williams’ return to Celtics vs. Nets gets bucket of cold water thrown on it

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka provided an update to the likelihood of big man Robert Williams returning from injury in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets. “He’s progressing nicely, coming along. But we’re prepared to play a series without him. If we get a surprise and he’s back early, that would be nice. But we’re prepared to play this series without him.”
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Kevin Durant Was Left Looking Foolish On Celtics’ Game-Winning Play

The fact that Jayson Tatum spun around Boston nemesis Kyrie Irving to score the game-winning basket Sunday surely didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans. But potentially lost in the Game 1 hysteria was the whereabouts of the Brooklyn Nets’ other superstar. Kevin Durant was hovering around the free-throw...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Kyrie Irving going ‘God’ mode for Nets vs. Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in awe after Kyrie Irving almost won it for the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their playoff series with the Boston Celtics. After trailing by as much as 15 points, the Nets battled back in the fourth quarter to keep it a tight contest. Irving stepped up his game even further, scoring 18 of his 39 points in the final period. The veteran guard also banked the clutch triple to give Brooklyn the 114-111 lead with 45.9 seconds left to go.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Nets in Series Opener

View the original article to see embedded media. In a physical opening game where the two teams combined for 50 fouls, the Celtics and Nets still showcased their offensive firepower. Four of Boston's starters scored at least 20 points, and the Celtics held Kevin Durant to 23. But Kyrie Irving,...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum thought Marcus Smart was going to shoot ahead of game-winner over Nets: ‘He made a great pass’

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum thought Marcus Smart was going to take the 3-pointer for the final shot of the game, just like nearly other person at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown had collapsed the defense by driving inside the paint, drawing multiple Nets to help cut Brown off. Once Brown kicked it to Smart at the 3-point line with less than four seconds left, Smart hoisting up a 3-pointer seemed like the natural conclusion to a hectic back-and-forth game.
BOSTON, MA

