TORONTO -- For the A's, the last 10 days have felt like a month. Oakland hasn’t played a single game at home since this season started, but for a team with modest expectations even before a harsh road series, things have gone quite well. After facing loaded teams like the Phillies, Rays, and then the Blue Jays, the A’s will start the home portion of their schedule on Monday night at .500, having split this 10-game road trip.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO