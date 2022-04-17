ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Shooting in Cape Girardeau leaves one person injured

KFVS12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccused burglar arrested by Perry County Sheriff's Office. Bald Knob Cross of Peace...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 1

Related
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired, one victim grazed

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating after responding to a call for shots fired that left one person injured. According to Corporal Ryan Droege, at approximately 9:44 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1000 block of North Middle Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Woman sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with double murder

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with a double murder in 2020. According to a news release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, April 14, after a four-day trial, a McCracken County jury found Alexis Graham guilty of two counts of complicity to murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Texas woman arrested in connection with 2020 double homicide

The city of Cape Girardeau will offer sign-on bonuses as a hiring incentive for the police, fire and public works departments. Mississippi Co. sheriff defends deputy charged with misconduct. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell stands by his Captain, Barry Morgan, who faces charges of battery...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Kait 8

Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
JONESBORO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Animal Cruelty#Perry County Sheriff#Easter Sunrise Service
WREG

Second suspect wanted in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a second suspect in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured in Whitehaven last month. The investigation revealed Danedra Ozier as the person responsible for a shooting in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road on March 25, where a woman was shot multiple times. On April […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
KYTV

ON YOUR SIDE: ‘Wrong number’ scam circulating around Springfield

Springfield-Greene County Health could get $2 million for continued Covid-19 response, vaccine outreach. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department could receive $2 million in federal grant funds. With case numbers relatively low in Greene County, the health department is shifting focus to vaccine outreach in underserved and minority communities. FIRST ALERT...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WCIA

2 correctional officers under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Resident reacts to human remains discovery

Newburgh, Ind. (WEHT) The Newburgh Police Department is investigating after the discovery of human remains. Officers say people walking on the trails found the remains on Saturday afternoon near the riverfront and Old Lock and Dam. Residents walking along the trails were surprised to hear about the finding. “It’s shocking and disturbing,” said Debra Bencini, […]
NEWBURGH, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy