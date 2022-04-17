ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, MO

Accused burglar arrested by Perry County Sheriff's Office

KFVS12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBald Knob Cross of Peace celebrates 86th Easter Sunrise Service. Shooting in Cape...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Mississippi County Sheriff’s captain faces charges in connection with police chase into Illinois

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have released their findings in an officer-involved shooting in Johnson County on October 28, 2021. The shooting involved deputies from the Mississippi County, Missouri and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Offices. According to ISP, multiple agencies...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Perry County, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Perry County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
FOX 2

Missing Jefferson County man’s body found in the Big River

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Police have been searching for Delbert Kinsey of Lonedell for months. A body found in the Big River has been identified as the 56-year-old man by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office. There are no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death is still under investigation. Kinsey left home […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Burglary#Animal Cruelty#Bald Knob Cross Of Peace#Bbb Torch Awards
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

Sheriff: Human remains found on farm near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found on a farm in Clinton County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Larry Fish. The remains were found on Sunday outside of Gower, 45 minutes north of Kansas City. The remains were taken to the Frontier Forensics lab to help determine...
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police ID Kansas woman who died during house party

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in Overland Park are investigating the shooting death of a woman over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported around 6 a.m. Sunday at a house in Overland Park. Police say that officers arrived at the home to find that the woman had been taken by family members to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
FOX 2

Pevely man dead in massive chain-reaction crash

ST. LOUIS-Authorities have released the identities of four people, including a Jefferson County man who died in a major crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County Thursday that involved dozens of vehicles and closed highway travel in Southeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, was one of five people […]
PEVELY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy