UA Police investigating multiple assaults on campus

By Corey Salmon
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
The University of Arizona Police Department (UAPD) is on the hunt for multiple suspects involved in assaults causing minor injuries.

Incident 1:

On April 10th UAPD responded to a disturbance report. Witness says the suspect drove by while shooting an airsoft gun from the passenger side of a car described as a 2017 or newer white Ford Mustang convertible with a blacktop.

Incident 2:

Officers say on April 15th they responded to another report of a male shooting BB/Pellets at people. Witness describe the car as a black Ford or Subaru hatchback style with a yellow colored license plate and blue LED lights.

Officers say there were multiple individuals inside this vehicle.

UAPD describes one suspect involved in the second incident as a white male, around college-age with brown hair, he has a clean cut with a narrow jawline with a black ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call UAPD detectives at 621-8273.

Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9 . He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Corey has a passion for film production and also runs his own business shooting & editing films on a RED. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

