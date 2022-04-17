ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Chavis leads Pirates to comeback win over Nationals

By Associated Press
KESQ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates...

FOX Sports

Orioles and Yankees play in series rubber match

LINE: Yankees -225, Orioles +383; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 at home last season. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 5.84 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Yankees' Nestor Cortes throws immaculate inning vs. Orioles

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes threw an immaculate inning Sunday, striking out three Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning with just nine pitches. Cortes, 27, first struck out Anthony Santander with a called strike followed by a foul ball and a foul tip caught by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Then, Cortes struck out Ryan McKenna and Robinson Chirinos with six more strikes, three swinging and three called.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MassLive.com

Rich Hill gives up 2 early homers as Boston Red Sox lose to Twins, 8-3; Christian Vázquez homers in defeat

BOSTON -- Two big swings from the Twins put the Red Sox in an early hole Monday, and Boston was never able to catch up in the annual Patriots Day game at Fenway Park. Kyle Garlick and Jorge Polanco each hit early two-run homers off Sox starter Rich Hill to put Minnesota up, 4-0, by the third inning. The Twins went on to win, 8-3, as the teams split a four-game series. Boston fell to 5-5 through its first 10 games of the season.
BOSTON, MA
KESQ

Chisholm’s 3B, 2B lead Marlins over Phillies for series win

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, and the Miami Marlins beat Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3. Jesús Sánchez had three hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, who won three of four against Philadelphia in the weekend series. Brian Anderson reached base four times on two walks, a single and hit by pitch. Miami starter Elieser Hernández allowed a run and five hits in six innings. Hernández struck out five, walked one and hit a batter. National League MVP Bryce Harper homered for Philadelphia, a solo blast off Hernández in the fifth, and had an RBI double in the seventh.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Rougned Odor in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Odor will catch a breather Sunday while Chris Owings starts at second base and bats seventh. Our models project Odor to make 409 more plate appearances this season, with 19 home...
BALTIMORE, MD
KESQ

Wacha, Story provide spark in new home, Sox beat Twins 8-1

BOSTON (AP) — Michael Wacha pitched five shutout innings in his Fenway Park debut with Boston and Trevor Story drove in his first two runs in his new home, leading the Red Sox to an 8-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins. It was the second straight day the Red Sox beat the Twins after losing their home opener. J.D. Martinez had an RBI double and sacrifice fly for Boston. The teams close out the four-game series in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game on Monday morning with a scheduled first pitch of 11:10 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
KESQ

Alvarez has 2 HRs in return to lead Astros over Angels 8-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez homered twice with four RBIs in his return after missing five games because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols to lead the Houston Astros to an 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in their home opener. The Astros lost Jose Altuve in the eighth inning with a strained left hamstring after he fell to the ground after legging out an infield single. Alvarez’s first home run came in the first and his second in the seventh. Houston starter Luis García got the win, allowing four hits and three runs with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
HOUSTON, TX
KESQ

Freeman hits 1st HR for Dodgers in reunion win over Braves

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman slugged his first home run in a Dodgers uniform — against his former team, no less — and Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 for its seventh consecutive victory. Freeman didn’t wait to tee off against his old club, hitting a solo shot in the first inning off Huascar Ynoa. The sellout crowd of 52,052 saluted Freeman with chants of “Freddie! Freddie!” Before the game, an emotional Freeman spent time in the Braves clubhouse, reliving memories of delivering Atlanta’s first World Series title since 1995 last year. Guillermo Heredia and Ozzie Albies hit solo homers for the Braves off Clayton Kershaw.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1. Kuhl allowed a pair of singles, struck out four and walked one, throwing 42 of 68 pitches for strikes. He went to the mound to warm up for the seventh but didn’t start the inning. Alex Colome allowed a two-out walk in a hitless ninth for his first Rockies save.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

Donaldson homers to lead Yankees over Orioles

BALTIMORE — Josh Donaldson hit his first home run since joining the Yankees, a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fifth inning that lifted New York to a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.The Yankees broke through for four runs in the fifth, immediately after a 49-minute rain delay. Orioles reliever Mike Baumann had just entered the game when heavy rain — including some hail — forced the teams off the field. Travis Lakins (0-1) came on when play resumed, inheriting a one-on, one-out situation with the Orioles up 2-0.Aaron Judge walked and Anthony Rizzo singled home a...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Orioles score 5 in 8th to beat Yankees 5-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Rougned Odor delivered the clutch hit the Orioles had been waiting for — against his former team, no less. Odor broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning, and Baltimore went on to a 5-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday. The Orioles were 2 for 28 with runners in scoring position in the series — and 7 for 83 on the season — before Odor, Kelvin Gutiérrez and Jorge Mateo came through in succession during a five-run rally.
BALTIMORE, MD
KESQ

Greene brings record heat for Reds, but Dodgers win 5-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner launched a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers finally caught up to some record-setting heat from Cincinnati rookie Hunter Greene, beating the skidding Reds 5-2 for their fifth consecutive victory. In his highly anticipated homecoming, Greene threw an astounding 39 pitches 100 mph or faster — most in a single game since pitch tracking began in 2008. Making his second major league start, the 22-year-old right-hander, who went to high school in nearby Sherman Oaks, also fired 13 pitches at least 101 mph — another record for a starter. But with his velocity dipping slightly later in his outing, it was a 99 mph fastball to Turner that ended up in the left-field seats to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ

3-time All-Star reliever Holland DFA by Rangers; Gray off IL

SEATTLE (AP) — Three-time All-Star reliever Greg Holland has been designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers. The 36-year-old right-hander allowed three home runs in his 4 2/3 innings pitched. The move before Tuesday night’s game in Seattle cleared a roster spot for No. 1 starter Jon Gray to be activated from the injured list and start the series opener against the Mariners. Gray went on the 10-day IL with a blister on his right middle finger after pitching four innings in the season opener. Holland had a 7.71 ERA in his five appearances.
SEATTLE, WA
KESQ

Houston’s Altuve leaves game with apparent injury in 8th

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston second baseman Jose Altuve left Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning with an apparent injury. Altuve legged out an infield single with one out in the eighth and then fell to the ground past first base. He sat on the ground and threw his batting helmet into the ground as he winced in pain. It was unclear what his injury was and the team didn’t immediately provide details on it.
HOUSTON, TX
Embid scores 31 to lead 76ers to 2-0 series lead on Raptors

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 112-97 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Tyrese Maxey had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Tobias Harris had 20 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden scored 14. OG Anunoby led the Raptors with 26 points. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each had 20. Game 3 in the Eastern Conference series is Wednesday in Toronto.
NBA
numberfire.com

Cedric Mullins sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Cedric Mullins in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Mullins will take the afternoon off while Ryan McKenna starts in centerfield and bats fifth. Mullins is projected to make 524 more plate appearances this season, with 18 home runs, 75...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Red Sox star Rafael Devers is on the best hitting streak of his career

Rafael Devers has started the season hot for the Boston Red Sox. The Boston Red Sox have started the season with an uninspiring .500 record through 10 games but Rafael Devers has been swinging a hot bat throughout his team’s mediocre start. Devers has collected at least one hit in every game this season, including four multi-hit games.
BOSTON, MA

