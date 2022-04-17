ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Latest Colorado wildfire updates: 37E fire burning in Larimer County 100% contained

By The Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago
The 37E fire ignited on Friday April 15, 2022 near Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area which is just north of Lyons.  Courtesy 9News

The latest updates on fires today around Colorado:

Update 4:28 p.m.

The 37E fire burning in Larimer County is 100% contained, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter.

Update 3:06 p.m.

Colorado 165 westbound is closed because of fire activity between Camp Jackson and Lazy Acres roads, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted. Traffic crews are directing traffic to an alternate route to bypass the closure.

Update 2:03 p.m.

The Colorado Department of Transportation on Twitter reported fire activity on northbound Colorado 69, between County Road 243 and Copper Gulch Road, near Westcliffe, at mile marker 62.

Several fire agencies responded to the wildland grass fire west of Colorado 69, the Custer County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page. Travelers should stay out of the area of Colorado 69 and Verdemont Road as fire crews travel through the area, Sheriff's officials said.

The state Department of Transportation also reported fire activity on eastbound Colorado 165 between Lazy Acres and Camp Jackson roads at mile marker 24. The area is two miles west of the Rye area.

No further information was immediately available.

Update 12:30 p.m.

The Duck Pond fire, which ignited Saturday in the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero, is approximately 88 acres large and is 20% contained as of Sunday morning, Eagle County officials said on a Facebook Live video giving updates on the blaze.

Evacuations were lifted for some parts of northwest Gypsum Saturday night. Remaining evacuations will remain in place until Sunday night as winds are expected to remain strong, officials said.

Firefighters are securing the blaze's perimeter to ensure it does not burn nearby homes, officials said. Currently, no structures have been lost in the fire.

The fire shut down Interstate 70 in western Colorado between Glenwood Canyon and Wolcott. The interstate reopened shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

Colorado State Patrol warned that the closure could be implemented again if the winds shifted.

Update 12:01 p.m.

All remaining voluntary evacuations for the 37E fire are lifted. Residents living in the area can return home and are under no restrictions, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office tweeted. The fire is 85% contained and its size is holding at about 114 acres, officials said.

Update Sunday 8:15 a.m.

The 37E fire burning in Larimer County did not grow overnight. No fire activity at the fire line and minimal fire activity in the interior was reported. Officials tweeted Sunday morning voluntary evacuations were still in place.

Update Saturday night:

Both the Bent's Old Fort and Fort Lyon River fires were expected to be 100% contained by Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from the La Junta Fire Department.

Neither of the fires grew Saturday. The Bent's Old Fort fire remains 1,648 acres and the Fort Lyon River fire was 2,926 acres as of Saturday evening.

Firefighters will remain in the area to patrol the blaze's perimeter, La Junta fire officials said.

Update Saturday 7:35 p.m.

The Mills Ranch Road fire that has been burning north of Woodland Park since Thursday is 90% contained, officials with the Teller County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday. Crews kept it to 7 acres, the Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District announced on Facebook Saturday night.

