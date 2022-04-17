ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Revolution defeat Charlotte 2-1 on Polster’s game-winner

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Polster scored the deciding...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
WHYY

Kenyan Evans Chebet wins Boston Marathon in return to spring

Peres Jepchirchir celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Boston Marathon women’s division by winning a see-saw sprint down Boylston Street on Monday as the race returned to its traditional Patriots’ Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Running shoulder...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Polster
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Boston Marathon 2022 racers cross finish line

BOSTON — For the first time since 2019, the Boston Marathon is being run during its traditional Patriots Day, on the third Monday of April. Boston25News reported that about 30,000 athletes started the 26.2-mile race, starting in Hopkinton and hoping to cross the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square, in the heart of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
The US Sun

Boston Marathon 2022: Start time and route

THE 2022 Boston Marathon event is finally upon us and is expected to happen rain or shine. With the official start time just hours away, fans want to know when the race begins and how they can watch. When is the Boston Marathon 2022 start time?. After the Covid-19 pandemic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Ap
NBC Sports

WATCH: Patriots well-represented courtside at TD Garden for Celtics-Nets

Support among the Boston area's professional sports franchises runs deep. As the Boston Celtics opened up their postseason run against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on Easter Sunday, several figures from the local football team were courtside to show their support. In addition to New England Patriots owner Robert...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Are Stunned After Giannis Antetokounmpo Hit 15 Straight Three-Pointers In Practice: "He Is Unstoppable Now."

Giannis Antetokounmpo already has a very strong case to be considered the best basketball player in the world. The Milwaukee Bucks man is nearly impossible to stop in the paint and his defensive ability is on a level by itself. In many ways, Giannis is just about the most complete player in the NBA, but that is something that has never stopped him from trying his best to get better. His focus on improvement is simply unmatched, even winning awards doesn't get in the way.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy