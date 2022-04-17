ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Suspect at large after person is hit by vehicle

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Greenlee Street near Interstate 35E to investigate after a person was struck by a vehicle.

According to the report, officers believe the driver intentionally ran over the victim following a dispute. The report says medics provided care to the victim, who was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The criminal investigations division has identified a suspect, who was not yet in police custody Sunday, according to the report. The investigation is ongoing.

Other reports

900 block of North Woods Street — A 36-year-old man allegedly stole two can cases of beer from the trunk of a vehicle, then returned to sleep inside the vehicle.

At around 2:42 a.m., police were dispatched to North Woods Street, where a caller said the man attempted to steal his brother’s groceries, according to a police report. The caller told officers his brother had arrived home with groceries and a man rode up on a bike and took two 24-can cases of beer worth $40 out of the trunk of his brother’s vehicle.

The man left his bicycle and walked off in an unknown direction with the stolen cases of beers. Then he returned and opened a vehicle door and fell asleep inside, according to the report.

Officers spoke with the man in the vehicle, who claimed he had no memory of taking the beers and had no explanation for why he was sleeping in the victim’s vehicle, according to the police report.

When police searched the suspect, they found two bags that contained 3.8 grams of methamphetamine, according to the report. Officers then discovered he had outstanding warrants from Denton and Flower Mound, although the report does not specify those charges.

The man was arrested on charges of burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, as well as the warrants.

2700 block of West University Drive — A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into the Panda Express to drink a blue Powerade.

At around 1:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the restaurant after an employee reported the alarm company was watching live surveillance video from the restaurant and witnessed a person break in.

The footage shown to the officers shows that a glass door was broken. The video shows the man getting a drink inside the location, and he hadn’t left by the time officers arrived, according to the report.

Officers arrived on the scene, watched the man walk out the front door of the store and detained him. The glass door on the side of the building was shattered and a large cinder block was on the floor, according to the report.

An employee arrived and told officers the only thing that had been taken was one blue Powerade worth $2.40, according to the report.

The man was charged with burglary of a building. The report did not include an estimate for the damage to the door.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 351 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.

