Rick Caruso on running for mayor of Los Angeles

By Inside California Politics
 1 day ago

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Real-estate developer and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso Inside California co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his campaign.

A new Berkeley IGS/Los Angeles Times poll suggests Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass are leading the LA mayoral race.

Caruso discusses what makes him different from his political opponents, as well as the issues of crime and housing affordability.

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

