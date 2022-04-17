ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lt. Gov. Kounalakis on historic signature, 2026 possibilities

By Inside California Politics
 1 day ago

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis joined Inside California co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her historic signature of the extension to California’s eviction moratorium. In doing so, Kounalakis became the first woman to ever sign a bill into law in California history.

Kounalakis also discussed her brief stint as acting governor, as well as her desire to help elect a woman into the governor’s office in 2026. Kounalakis said she is “certainly looking at putting together a campaign” for a potential run for governor in 2026.

